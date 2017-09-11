Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
Monday, 11 September 2017
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
Banbury (20) 251-6, Oxford (4) 111; Burnham (3) 118, Tring Park (20) 121-4; Finchampstead (20) 291-7, High Wycombe (5) 138; Great & Little Tew (1) 107, Horspath (20) 108; Henley (20) 315-9, Slough (7) 155.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
T
|
A/C
|
L
|
B
|
Ps
|
Henley
|
18
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
31
|
306
|
Oxford
|
18
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
55
|
248
|
Finchampstead
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
59
|
244
|
Banbury
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
45
|
240
|
High Wycombe
|
18
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
70
|
235
|
Tring Park
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
55
|
224
|
Slough
|
18
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
5
|
68
|
223
|
Horspath
|
18
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
59
|
204
|
Great & LT
|
18
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
9
|
54
|
201
|
Burnham
|
18
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
11
|
70
|
98
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 1
Cove (20) 210-4 beat Boyne Hill (7) 207-7 by six wickets; Wokingham (20) 202-2 beat Falkland (6) 201-9 by eight wickets; Gerrards Cross (7) 168 lost to Henley 2nds (20) 338-9 by 170 runs; Finchampstead 2nds (20) 271-7 beat Marlow (8) 268-7 by three wickets; Stoke Green (20) 203-4 beat Cookham Dean (7) 200-8 by six wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham
|
18
|
12
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
22
|
311
|
Cove
|
18
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
46
|
288
|
Boyne Hill
|
18
|
9
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
48
|
269
|
Gerrards Cross
|
18
|
8
|
1
|
7
|
2
|
67
|
251
|
Stoke Green
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
7
|
2
|
69
|
243
|
Henley 2
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
8
|
1
|
81
|
238
|
Cookham Dean
|
18
|
6
|
2
|
8
|
2
|
97
|
236
|
Falkland
|
18
|
5
|
3
|
8
|
2
|
73
|
197
|
Marlow
|
18
|
3
|
2
|
11
|
2
|
99
|
178
|
Finchampstead 2
|
18
|
3
|
2
|
11
|
2
|
78
|
157
Division 2A
Bagshot (20) 176-6 beat Kidmore End (6) 174 by four wickets; Chesham 2nds (20) 295-8 beat Hayes (7) 156 by 139 runs; Kew (20) 216-3 beat Eversley (6) 215 by seven wickets; Harefield 2nds (3) 95 lost to Maidenhead & Bray (20) 216-6 by 121 runs; Windsor (20) 147-7 beat North Maidenhead (5) 146 by three wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
N Maidenhead
|
18
|
12
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
28
|
307
|
Kew
|
18
|
11
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
39
|
292
|
Kidmore End
|
18
|
8
|
0
|
8
|
2
|
47
|
241
|
Eversley
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
7
|
2
|
70
|
239
|
Chesham 2
|
18
|
7
|
3
|
8
|
2
|
71
|
233
|
Hayes
|
18
|
7
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
74
|
233
|
Windsor
|
18
|
10
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
54
|
223
|
Maid & Bray
|
18
|
5
|
2
|
8
|
3
|
86
|
210
|
Bagshot
|
18
|
7
|
0
|
9
|
2
|
49
|
208
|
Harefield 2
|
18
|
0
|
1
|
15
|
2
|
93
|
105
Division 3A
Finchampstead 3rds (25) 138-7 beat Purley (7) 137 by three wickets; Fleet (25) 207-8 beat Cove 2nds (6) 135 by 72 runs; Newbury (25) 200-9 beat Falkland 2nds (8) 175 by 25 runs; Wokingham 2nds (6) 157-6 drew with Wargrave (13) 215-7.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham 2
|
16
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
49
|
288
|
Wargrave
|
16
|
8
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
68
|
282
|
Finchampstead 3
|
16
|
9
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
47
|
279
|
Fleet
|
16
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
61
|
250
|
Purley
|
16
|
5
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
58
|
204
|
Cove 2
|
16
|
3
|
3
|
8
|
2
|
98
|
187
|
Falkland 2
|
16
|
2
|
6
|
6
|
2
|
124
|
181
|
Chiswick & Whit
|
16
|
4
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
52
|
173
|
Newbury
|
16
|
3
|
1
|
11
|
1
|
69
|
151
Division 5B
Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 249-7 beat Henley 3rds (8) 206 by 43 runs; Bracknell (25) 99-1 beat Slough 4ths (0) 98-9 by nine wickets; Falkland 3rds (25) 116-3 beat Chiswick & Whitton 2nds (3) 115 by seven wickets; Maidenhead & Bray 2nds (9) 200-9 drew with Aldershot 2nds (15) 205-9; Wargrave 2nds (25) 176 beat Wokingham 3rds (6) 100 by 76 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Boyne Hill 2
|
18
|
12
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
51
|
365
|
Henley 3
|
18
|
9
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
51
|
290
|
Maid & Bray 2
|
18
|
9
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
47
|
286
|
Bracknell
|
18
|
8
|
0
|
8
|
2
|
63
|
277
|
Aldershot 2
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
68
|
264
|
Falkland 3
|
18
|
7
|
1
|
8
|
2
|
75
|
264
|
Wargrave 2
|
18
|
7
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
65
|
261
|
Wokingham 3
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
7
|
2
|
66
|
255
|
Slough 4
|
18
|
5
|
1
|
9
|
3
|
66
|
207
|
Chiswick & W 2
|
18
|
0
|
2
|
13
|
3
|
116
|
125
Division 7A
Eversley 3rds (8) 163-9 drew with North Maidenhead 3rds (15) 222-9 dec; Kidmore End 2nds (15) 190-7 drew with Bracknell 2nds (8) 178-9; Maidenhead & Bray 3rds (25) 246 beat Newbury 2nds (10) 197 by 49 runs; Fleet 2nds (25) 168-3 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (9) 165 by seven wickets; Theale & Tilehurst 2nds (25) 129-5 beat Wokingham 4ths (8) 128 by five wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Theale & Tile 2
|
18
|
11
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
42
|
331
|
N Maidenhead 3
|
18
|
8
|
4
|
4
|
2
|
76
|
290
|
Fleet 2
|
18
|
9
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
40
|
279
|
Kidmore End 2
|
18
|
6
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
112
|
276
|
Newbury 2
|
18
|
8
|
1
|
7
|
2
|
53
|
267
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
18
|
6
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
73
|
244
|
Wokingham 4
|
18
|
6
|
2
|
8
|
2
|
93
|
232
|
Eversley 3
|
18
|
5
|
3
|
7
|
3
|
70
|
216
|
Bracknell 2
|
18
|
5
|
2
|
9
|
2
|
65
|
204
|
Thatcham Town 3
|
18
|
1
|
2
|
13
|
2
|
64
|
93
Division 9A
Cove 5ths (25) 181-4 beat Kidmore End 3rds (12) 180-8 by six wickets; Wargrave 3rds (25) 111-6 beat Cookham Dean 4ths (7) 110 by four wickets; Wokingham 5ths (4) 103 lost to Newbury 3rds (25) 211-5 by 108 runs; Yateley 4ths (0) v Thatcham Town 4ths (-5), forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave 3
|
16
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
44
|
201
|
Wokingham 5
|
16
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
50
|
182
|
Newbury 3
|
16
|
7
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
52
|
148
|
Eversley 4
|
16
|
7
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
134
|
Kidmore End 3
|
16
|
3
|
1
|
9
|
3
|
66
|
137
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
16
|
6
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
36
|
102
|
Yateley 4
|
16
|
5
|
6
|
8
|
2
|
12
|
91
|
Cove 5
|
16
|
4
|
0
|
9
|
3
|
35
|
66
|
Thatcham Town 4
|
16
|
3
|
2
|
10
|
1
|
30
|
62
MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Division 1
Binfield (6) 142, Harpsden (30) 146-9; Braywood (28) 246-8, Taplow (9) 241-7; Pinkneys Green (3) 88, Chalfont St Giles (30) 89-6; White Waltham (15) 253-3, Littlewick Green (7) 195-7; Wraysbury (30) 149-5, Penn & Tylers Green (4) 148.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Wraysbury
|
17
|
2
|
11
|
3
|
1
|
391
|
Binfield
|
17
|
1
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
372
|
Harpsden
|
17
|
3
|
10
|
1
|
3
|
313
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
17
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
6
|
262
|
Taplow
|
17
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
6
|
258
|
White Waltham
|
17
|
2
|
5
|
4
|
6
|
237
|
Braywood
|
17
|
2
|
5
|
4
|
6
|
217
|
Penn & TG
|
17
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
10
|
191
|
Pinkneys Green
|
17
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
10
|
180
|
Littlewick Green
|
17
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
12
|
138
Division 2
Amersham Hill (3) 116, Binfield 2nds (30) 309-4; Coleshill (8) 132, Holyport (30) 202; Knotty Green (25) 151-6, Pinkneys Green 2nds (6) 150; Ley Hill (30) 118-3, Wraysbury 2nds (2) 115; Taplow 2nds (30) 285-7, Hurley (5) 141.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Ley Hill
|
17
|
1
|
14
|
2
|
0
|
451
|
Taplow 2
|
17
|
2
|
9
|
1
|
5
|
317
|
Binfield 2
|
17
|
2
|
7
|
4
|
4
|
302
|
Wraysbury 2
|
17
|
2
|
8
|
1
|
6
|
291
|
Hurley
|
17
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
7
|
265
|
Knotty Green
|
17
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
6
|
255
|
Holyport
|
17
|
3
|
5
|
0
|
9
|
209
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
17
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
8
|
207
|
Amersham Hill
|
17
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
11
|
162
|
Coleshill
|
17
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
11
|
156
Division 3
Chalfont St Giles 2nds (30) v Winchmore Hill (0), conceded by Winchmore Hill; Harpsden 2nds (30) 236-5, Braywood 2nds (9) 207; Little Marlow (13) 275-2, White Waltham 2nds (9) 251-7; Pinner (29) 254-5, The Lee (7) 253-9.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Pinner
|
15
|
1
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
288
|
Little Marlow
|
15
|
2
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
286
|
Braywood 2
|
16
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
7
|
260
|
Denham
|
15
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
246
|
Harpsden 2
|
15
|
1
|
6
|
4
|
4
|
237
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
15
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
6
|
213
|
Winchmore Hill
|
15
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
8
|
168
|
White Waltham 2
|
15
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
7
|
165
|
The Lee
|
15
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
10
|
149
Division 4
Holyport 2nds (30) 59-2, Amersham Hill/The Lee 2nds (1) 58, Hurley 2nds (10) 203-8, Knotty Green 2nds (16) 268-6; Littlewick Green 2nds (1) 71, Denham 2nds (25) 72-2.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Holyport 2
|
13
|
1
|
10
|
2
|
0
|
297
|
Knotty Green 2
|
14
|
1
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
294
|
Denham 2
|
13
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
216
|
Pinner 2
|
13
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
5
|
208
|
Hurley 2
|
14
|
0
|
2
|
7
|
4
|
144
|
Littlewick Green 2
|
13
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
9
|
110
|
Little Marlow 2
|
13
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
7
|
108
|
Amersham/Lee 2
|
13
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
8
|
107
WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE
Premier Division
Peppard Stoke Row (37) 223 beat Berkshire County Sports (8) 105 by 118 runs; Ruislip Victoria (35) 150-3 beat Woodley (3) 147 by seven wickets; Sulhamstead & Ufton (18) 224-6, Crowthorne & Crown Wood (23) 228-6, winning draw; Welford Park (14) 223-9, West Reading (26) 278-6, winning draw; Woodcote (37) 76-1 beat Sandhurst (2) 72 by nine wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sulhamstead & U
|
18
|
13
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
503
|
33.5
|
Peppard SR
|
18
|
11
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
435
|
29.0
|
West Reading
|
18
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
426
|
28.4
|
Berkshire CS
|
18
|
7
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
321
|
21.4
|
Crow & CW
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
318
|
21.2
|
Woodcote
|
18
|
4
|
3
|
8
|
3
|
260
|
17.3
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
18
|
5
|
1
|
9
|
3
|
239
|
15.9
|
Sandhurst
|
18
|
4
|
1
|
10
|
3
|
212
|
14.1
|
Welford Park
|
18
|
2
|
5
|
8
|
3
|
206
|
13.7
|
Woodley
|
18
|
3
|
1
|
11
|
3
|
165
|
11.0
Division 1
Bradfield (39) 148-5 beat Emmbrook & Bearwood (8) 147 by five wickets; Checkendon (37) 108-1 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (3) 107 by nine wickets; Farley Hill (36) 126 beat Ibis Mapledurham (6) 103 by 23 runs; Goring (36) 243-5 beat Sulhamstead & Ufton 2nds (7) 241-9 by five wickets; West Reading 2nds (33) 174-8 beat Mortimer West End (11) 153 by 21 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Bradfield
|
18
|
9
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
383
|
27.3
|
Emmbrook & B
|
18
|
8
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
395
|
26.3
|
Checkendon
|
18
|
6
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
361
|
25.7
|
Mortimer WE
|
18
|
7
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
353
|
25.2
|
Goring
|
18
|
8
|
4
|
4
|
2
|
383
|
23.9
|
Ibis Mapledurham
|
18
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
2
|
319
|
19.9
|
Sulham & Ufton 2
|
18
|
6
|
2
|
7
|
3
|
286
|
19.0
|
Farley Hill
|
18
|
4
|
3
|
8
|
3
|
267
|
17.8
|
Peppard SR 2
|
18
|
2
|
6
|
8
|
2
|
239
|
14.9
|
West Reading 2
|
18
|
2
|
3
|
10
|
3
|
163
|
10.8
Division 2
Crowthorne & Crown Wood 2nds (34) 186-8 beat Warfield (7) 169 by 17 runs; Earley (23) 130, Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (19) 127-9, winning draw; Emmbrook & Bearwood 2nds (0) 52 lost to Waltham St Lawrence (37) 53-1 by nine wickets; Hawley (2) 56 lost to Shinfield (39) 57-1 by nine wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Waltham St L
|
17
|
10
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
426
|
30.4
|
Shinfield
|
18
|
12
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
485
|
30.3
|
Earley
|
17
|
7
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
336
|
24.0
|
Twyford & Rus
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
356
|
23.7
|
Crow & CW 2
|
18
|
9
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
351
|
20.6
|
Woodley 2
|
18
|
5
|
3
|
8
|
2
|
294
|
18.3
|
Stratfield/HW
|
18
|
5
|
2
|
9
|
2
|
258
|
16.1
|
Hawley
|
18
|
5
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
283
|
15.7
|
Warfield
|
18
|
3
|
1
|
12
|
2
|
208
|
13.0
|
Emm & Bear 2
|
18
|
1
|
2
|
11
|
3
|
126
|
8.4
Division 3
Mortimer (0), Welford Park 2nds (30), match conceded by Mortimer; Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (17) 234-8, Knowl Hill (24) 260-8, winning draw; Sandhurst 2nds (36) 154-7 beat Bradfield (8) 153-8 by three wickets; West Reading 3rds (30), Ruislip Victoria 2nds (0), match conceded by Ruislip Victoria 2nds.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
West Reading 3
|
16
|
10
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
388
|
29.8
|
Sandhurst 2
|
16
|
10
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
379
|
29.1
|
Knowl Hill
|
16
|
6
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
280
|
23.3
|
Welford Park 2
|
16
|
9
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
368
|
23.0
|
Purley 3
|
16
|
6
|
1
|
7
|
2
|
232
|
16.5
|
Bradfield 2
|
16
|
3
|
2
|
9
|
2
|
230
|
16.4
|
Peppard SR 3
|
16
|
4
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
220
|
15.7
|
Ruislip Victoria 2
|
16
|
4
|
1
|
10
|
1
|
155
|
10.3
|
Mortimer
|
16
|
0
|
2
|
11
|
3
|
25
|
1.9
Division 4
Crowthorne & Crown Wood 3rds (9) 150-8 lost to Sulhamstead & Ufton 3rds (36) 151-8 by two wickets; Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 131-4 beat Binfield 3rds (6) 130 by six wickets; Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (9) 209-9, West Reading 4ths (24) 294-8, winning draw.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sulham & Ufton 3
|
16
|
10
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
374
|
26.7
|
Shinfield 2
|
16
|
7
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
345
|
26.5
|
Crow & CW 3
|
16
|
10
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
335
|
23.9
|
Mortimer WE 2
|
16
|
9
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
350
|
23.3
|
Falkland Dev
|
16
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
1
|
252
|
16.8
|
Binfield 3
|
15
|
3
|
2
|
7
|
3
|
188
|
15.6
|
Waltham St L 2
|
16
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
218
|
15.5
|
West Reading 4
|
15
|
5
|
2
|
8
|
0
|
232
|
15.4
|
Emm &Bear 3
|
16
|
0
|
2
|
14
|
0
|
34
|
2.1
11 September 2017
