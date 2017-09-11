HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Banbury (20) 251-6, Oxford (4) 111; Burnham (3) 118, Tring Park (20) 121-4; Finchampstead (20) 291-7, High Wycombe (5) 138; Great & Little Tew (1) 107, Horspath (20) 108; Henley (20) 315-9, Slough (7) 155.

P W D T A/C L B Ps Henley 18 11 2 1 2 2 31 306 Oxford 18 8 2 0 2 6 55 248 Finchampstead 18 7 2 1 2 6 59 244 Banbury 18 7 2 2 1 6 45 240 High Wycombe 18 7 3 0 1 7 70 235 Tring Park 18 7 2 0 1 8 55 224 Slough 18 6 4 0 3 5 68 223 Horspath 18 6 3 0 1 8 59 204 Great & LT 18 6 2 0 1 9 54 201 Burnham 18 3 2 0 2 11 70 98

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Cove (20) 210-4 beat Boyne Hill (7) 207-7 by six wickets; Wokingham (20) 202-2 beat Falkland (6) 201-9 by eight wickets; Gerrards Cross (7) 168 lost to Henley 2nds (20) 338-9 by 170 runs; Finchampstead 2nds (20) 271-7 beat Marlow (8) 268-7 by three wickets; Stoke Green (20) 203-4 beat Cookham Dean (7) 200-8 by six wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 18 12 0 4 2 22 311 Cove 18 11 3 2 2 46 288 Boyne Hill 18 9 1 5 3 48 269 Gerrards Cross 18 8 1 7 2 67 251 Stoke Green 18 7 2 7 2 69 243 Henley 2 18 7 2 8 1 81 238 Cookham Dean 18 6 2 8 2 97 236 Falkland 18 5 3 8 2 73 197 Marlow 18 3 2 11 2 99 178 Finchampstead 2 18 3 2 11 2 78 157

Division 2A

Bagshot (20) 176-6 beat Kidmore End (6) 174 by four wickets; Chesham 2nds (20) 295-8 beat Hayes (7) 156 by 139 runs; Kew (20) 216-3 beat Eversley (6) 215 by seven wickets; Harefield 2nds (3) 95 lost to Maidenhead & Bray (20) 216-6 by 121 runs; Windsor (20) 147-7 beat North Maidenhead (5) 146 by three wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps N Maidenhead 18 12 0 4 2 28 307 Kew 18 11 1 4 2 39 292 Kidmore End 18 8 0 8 2 47 241 Eversley 18 7 2 7 2 70 239 Chesham 2 18 7 3 8 2 71 233 Hayes 18 7 1 7 1 74 233 Windsor 18 10 2 4 2 54 223 Maid & Bray 18 5 2 8 3 86 210 Bagshot 18 7 0 9 2 49 208 Harefield 2 18 0 1 15 2 93 105

Division 3A

Finchampstead 3rds (25) 138-7 beat Purley (7) 137 by three wickets; Fleet (25) 207-8 beat Cove 2nds (6) 135 by 72 runs; Newbury (25) 200-9 beat Falkland 2nds (8) 175 by 25 runs; Wokingham 2nds (6) 157-6 drew with Wargrave (13) 215-7.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 2 16 9 3 2 2 49 288 Wargrave 16 8 5 1 2 68 282 Finchampstead 3 16 9 1 5 1 47 279 Fleet 16 7 3 4 2 61 250 Purley 16 5 1 7 3 58 204 Cove 2 16 3 3 8 2 98 187 Falkland 2 16 2 6 6 2 124 181 Chiswick & Whit 16 4 3 6 3 52 173 Newbury 16 3 1 11 1 69 151

Division 5B

Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 249-7 beat Henley 3rds (8) 206 by 43 runs; Bracknell (25) 99-1 beat Slough 4ths (0) 98-9 by nine wickets; Falkland 3rds (25) 116-3 beat Chiswick & Whitton 2nds (3) 115 by seven wickets; Maidenhead & Bray 2nds (9) 200-9 drew with Aldershot 2nds (15) 205-9; Wargrave 2nds (25) 176 beat Wokingham 3rds (6) 100 by 76 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Boyne Hill 2 18 12 3 1 2 51 365 Henley 3 18 9 1 6 2 51 290 Maid & Bray 2 18 9 1 6 2 47 286 Bracknell 18 8 0 8 2 63 277 Aldershot 2 18 7 2 6 3 68 264 Falkland 3 18 7 1 8 2 75 264 Wargrave 2 18 7 1 7 3 65 261 Wokingham 3 18 7 2 7 2 66 255 Slough 4 18 5 1 9 3 66 207 Chiswick & W 2 18 0 2 13 3 116 125

Division 7A

Eversley 3rds (8) 163-9 drew with North Maidenhead 3rds (15) 222-9 dec; Kidmore End 2nds (15) 190-7 drew with Bracknell 2nds (8) 178-9; Maidenhead & Bray 3rds (25) 246 beat Newbury 2nds (10) 197 by 49 runs; Fleet 2nds (25) 168-3 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (9) 165 by seven wickets; Theale & Tilehurst 2nds (25) 129-5 beat Wokingham 4ths (8) 128 by five wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Theale & Tile 2 18 11 2 3 2 42 331 N Maidenhead 3 18 8 4 4 2 76 290 Fleet 2 18 9 2 5 2 40 279 Kidmore End 2 18 6 7 3 2 112 276 Newbury 2 18 8 1 7 2 53 267 Maid & Bray 3 18 6 3 6 3 73 244 Wokingham 4 18 6 2 8 2 93 232 Eversley 3 18 5 3 7 3 70 216 Bracknell 2 18 5 2 9 2 65 204 Thatcham Town 3 18 1 2 13 2 64 93

Division 9A

Cove 5ths (25) 181-4 beat Kidmore End 3rds (12) 180-8 by six wickets; Wargrave 3rds (25) 111-6 beat Cookham Dean 4ths (7) 110 by four wickets; Wokingham 5ths (4) 103 lost to Newbury 3rds (25) 211-5 by 108 runs; Yateley 4ths (0) v Thatcham Town 4ths (-5), forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 3 16 11 2 1 2 44 201 Wokingham 5 16 10 3 2 1 50 182 Newbury 3 16 7 1 5 3 52 148 Eversley 4 16 7 0 7 2 0 134 Kidmore End 3 16 3 1 9 3 66 137 Cookham Dean 4 16 6 5 5 3 36 102 Yateley 4 16 5 6 8 2 12 91 Cove 5 16 4 0 9 3 35 66 Thatcham Town 4 16 3 2 10 1 30 62

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Binfield (6) 142, Harpsden (30) 146-9; Braywood (28) 246-8, Taplow (9) 241-7; Pinkneys Green (3) 88, Chalfont St Giles (30) 89-6; White Waltham (15) 253-3, Littlewick Green (7) 195-7; Wraysbury (30) 149-5, Penn & Tylers Green (4) 148.

P A W D L Ps Wraysbury 17 2 11 3 1 391 Binfield 17 1 11 3 2 372 Harpsden 17 3 10 1 3 313 Chalfont St Giles 17 2 6 3 6 262 Taplow 17 2 6 3 6 258 White Waltham 17 2 5 4 6 237 Braywood 17 2 5 4 6 217 Penn & TG 17 1 3 2 10 191 Pinkneys Green 17 3 3 0 10 180 Littlewick Green 17 2 2 1 12 138

Division 2

Amersham Hill (3) 116, Binfield 2nds (30) 309-4; Coleshill (8) 132, Holyport (30) 202; Knotty Green (25) 151-6, Pinkneys Green 2nds (6) 150; Ley Hill (30) 118-3, Wraysbury 2nds (2) 115; Taplow 2nds (30) 285-7, Hurley (5) 141.

P A W D L Ps Ley Hill 17 1 14 2 0 451 Taplow 2 17 2 9 1 5 317 Binfield 2 17 2 7 4 4 302 Wraysbury 2 17 2 8 1 6 291 Hurley 17 2 7 1 7 265 Knotty Green 17 2 6 3 6 255 Holyport 17 3 5 0 9 209 Pinkneys Green 2 17 3 5 1 8 207 Amersham Hill 17 3 3 0 11 162 Coleshill 17 2 3 1 11 156

Division 3

Chalfont St Giles 2nds (30) v Winchmore Hill (0), conceded by Winchmore Hill; Harpsden 2nds (30) 236-5, Braywood 2nds (9) 207; Little Marlow (13) 275-2, White Waltham 2nds (9) 251-7; Pinner (29) 254-5, The Lee (7) 253-9.

P A W D L Ps Pinner 15 1 8 3 3 288 Little Marlow 15 2 8 3 2 286 Braywood 2 16 2 7 0 7 260 Denham 15 3 6 3 3 246 Harpsden 2 15 1 6 4 4 237 Chalfont St G 2 15 2 6 1 6 213 Winchmore Hill 15 0 4 3 8 168 White Waltham 2 15 3 3 2 7 165 The Lee 15 2 2 1 10 149

Division 4

Holyport 2nds (30) 59-2, Amersham Hill/The Lee 2nds (1) 58, Hurley 2nds (10) 203-8, Knotty Green 2nds (16) 268-6; Littlewick Green 2nds (1) 71, Denham 2nds (25) 72-2.

P A W D L Ps Holyport 2 13 1 10 2 0 297 Knotty Green 2 14 1 8 4 1 294 Denham 2 13 3 6 2 2 216 Pinner 2 13 1 5 2 5 208 Hurley 2 14 0 2 7 4 144 Littlewick Green 2 13 0 2 2 9 110 Little Marlow 2 13 2 0 4 7 108 Amersham/Lee 2 13 2 2 1 8 107

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peppard Stoke Row (37) 223 beat Berkshire County Sports (8) 105 by 118 runs; Ruislip Victoria (35) 150-3 beat Woodley (3) 147 by seven wickets; Sulhamstead & Ufton (18) 224-6, Crowthorne & Crown Wood (23) 228-6, winning draw; Welford Park (14) 223-9, West Reading (26) 278-6, winning draw; Woodcote (37) 76-1 beat Sandhurst (2) 72 by nine wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sulhamstead & U 18 13 1 1 3 503 33.5 Peppard SR 18 11 1 3 3 435 29.0 West Reading 18 9 4 2 3 426 28.4 Berkshire CS 18 7 1 7 3 321 21.4 Crow & CW 18 7 2 6 3 318 21.2 Woodcote 18 4 3 8 3 260 17.3 Ruislip Victoria 18 5 1 9 3 239 15.9 Sandhurst 18 4 1 10 3 212 14.1 Welford Park 18 2 5 8 3 206 13.7 Woodley 18 3 1 11 3 165 11.0

Division 1

Bradfield (39) 148-5 beat Emmbrook & Bearwood (8) 147 by five wickets; Checkendon (37) 108-1 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (3) 107 by nine wickets; Farley Hill (36) 126 beat Ibis Mapledurham (6) 103 by 23 runs; Goring (36) 243-5 beat Sulhamstead & Ufton 2nds (7) 241-9 by five wickets; West Reading 2nds (33) 174-8 beat Mortimer West End (11) 153 by 21 runs.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Bradfield 18 9 1 4 4 383 27.3 Emmbrook & B 18 8 2 5 3 395 26.3 Checkendon 18 6 4 4 4 361 25.7 Mortimer WE 18 7 5 2 4 353 25.2 Goring 18 8 4 4 2 383 23.9 Ibis Mapledurham 18 5 6 5 2 319 19.9 Sulham & Ufton 2 18 6 2 7 3 286 19.0 Farley Hill 18 4 3 8 3 267 17.8 Peppard SR 2 18 2 6 8 2 239 14.9 West Reading 2 18 2 3 10 3 163 10.8

Division 2

Crowthorne & Crown Wood 2nds (34) 186-8 beat Warfield (7) 169 by 17 runs; Earley (23) 130, Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (19) 127-9, winning draw; Emmbrook & Bearwood 2nds (0) 52 lost to Waltham St Lawrence (37) 53-1 by nine wickets; Hawley (2) 56 lost to Shinfield (39) 57-1 by nine wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Waltham St L 17 10 4 0 3 426 30.4 Shinfield 18 12 2 2 2 485 30.3 Earley 17 7 4 3 3 336 24.0 Twyford & Rus 18 7 2 6 3 356 23.7 Crow & CW 2 18 9 3 5 1 351 20.6 Woodley 2 18 5 3 8 2 294 18.3 Stratfield/HW 18 5 2 9 2 258 16.1 Hawley 18 5 7 5 0 283 15.7 Warfield 18 3 1 12 2 208 13.0 Emm & Bear 2 18 1 2 11 3 126 8.4

Division 3

Mortimer (0), Welford Park 2nds (30), match conceded by Mortimer; Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (17) 234-8, Knowl Hill (24) 260-8, winning draw; Sandhurst 2nds (36) 154-7 beat Bradfield (8) 153-8 by three wickets; West Reading 3rds (30), Ruislip Victoria 2nds (0), match conceded by Ruislip Victoria 2nds.

P W D L A/C Ps Av West Reading 3 16 10 2 1 3 388 29.8 Sandhurst 2 16 10 2 1 3 379 29.1 Knowl Hill 16 6 4 2 4 280 23.3 Welford Park 2 16 9 3 4 0 368 23.0 Purley 3 16 6 1 7 2 232 16.5 Bradfield 2 16 3 2 9 2 230 16.4 Peppard SR 3 16 4 3 6 2 220 15.7 Ruislip Victoria 2 16 4 1 10 1 155 10.3 Mortimer 16 0 2 11 3 25 1.9

Division 4

Crowthorne & Crown Wood 3rds (9) 150-8 lost to Sulhamstead & Ufton 3rds (36) 151-8 by two wickets; Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 131-4 beat Binfield 3rds (6) 130 by six wickets; Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (9) 209-9, West Reading 4ths (24) 294-8, winning draw.