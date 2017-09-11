Monday, 11 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Banbury (20) 251-6, Oxford (4) 111; Burnham (3) 118, Tring Park (20) 121-4; Finchampstead (20) 291-7, High Wycombe (5) 138; Great & Little Tew (1) 107, Horspath (20) 108; Henley (20) 315-9, Slough (7) 155.

P

W

D

T

A/C

L

B

Ps

Henley

18

11

2

1

2

2

31

306

Oxford

18

8

2

0

2

6

55

248

Finchampstead

18

7

2

1

2

6

59

244

Banbury

18

7

2

2

1

6

45

240

High Wycombe

18

7

3

0

1

7

70

235

Tring Park

18

7

2

0

1

8

55

224

Slough

18

6

4

0

3

5

68

223

Horspath

18

6

3

0

1

8

59

204

Great & LT

18

6

2

0

1

9

54

201

Burnham

18

3

2

0

2

11

70

98

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Cove (20) 210-4 beat Boyne Hill (7) 207-7 by six wickets; Wokingham (20) 202-2 beat Falkland (6) 201-9 by eight wickets; Gerrards Cross (7) 168 lost to Henley 2nds (20) 338-9 by 170 runs; Finchampstead 2nds (20) 271-7 beat Marlow (8) 268-7 by three wickets; Stoke Green (20) 203-4 beat Cookham Dean (7) 200-8 by six wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham

18

12

0

4

2

22

311

Cove

18

11

3

2

2

46

288

Boyne Hill

18

9

1

5

3

48

269

Gerrards Cross

18

8

1

7

2

67

251

Stoke Green

18

7

2

7

2

69

243

Henley 2

18

7

2

8

1

81

238

Cookham Dean

18

6

2

8

2

97

236

Falkland

18

5

3

8

2

73

197

Marlow

18

3

2

11

2

99

178

Finchampstead 2

18

3

2

11

2

78

157

Division 2A

Bagshot (20) 176-6 beat Kidmore End (6) 174 by four wickets; Chesham 2nds (20) 295-8 beat Hayes (7) 156 by 139 runs; Kew (20) 216-3 beat Eversley (6) 215 by seven wickets; Harefield 2nds (3) 95 lost to Maidenhead & Bray (20) 216-6 by 121 runs; Windsor (20) 147-7 beat North Maidenhead (5) 146 by three wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

N Maidenhead

18

12

0

4

2

28

307

Kew

18

11

1

4

2

39

292

Kidmore End

18

8

0

8

2

47

241

Eversley

18

7

2

7

2

70

239

Chesham 2

18

7

3

8

2

71

233

Hayes

18

7

1

7

1

74

233

Windsor

18

10

2

4

2

54

223

Maid & Bray

18

5

2

8

3

86

210

Bagshot

18

7

0

9

2

49

208

Harefield 2

18

0

1

15

2

93

105

Division 3A

Finchampstead 3rds (25) 138-7 beat Purley (7) 137 by three wickets; Fleet (25) 207-8 beat Cove 2nds (6) 135 by 72 runs; Newbury (25) 200-9 beat Falkland 2nds (8) 175 by 25 runs; Wokingham 2nds (6) 157-6 drew with Wargrave (13) 215-7.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham 2

16

9

3

2

2

49

288

Wargrave

16

8

5

1

2

68

282

Finchampstead 3

16

9

1

5

1

47

279

Fleet

16

7

3

4

2

61

250

Purley

16

5

1

7

3

58

204

Cove 2

16

3

3

8

2

98

187

Falkland 2

16

2

6

6

2

124

181

Chiswick & Whit

16

4

3

6

3

52

173

Newbury

16

3

1

11

1

69

151

Division 5B

Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 249-7 beat Henley 3rds (8) 206 by 43 runs; Bracknell (25) 99-1 beat Slough 4ths (0) 98-9 by nine wickets; Falkland 3rds (25) 116-3 beat Chiswick & Whitton 2nds (3) 115 by seven wickets; Maidenhead & Bray 2nds (9) 200-9 drew with Aldershot 2nds (15) 205-9; Wargrave 2nds (25) 176 beat Wokingham 3rds (6) 100 by 76 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Boyne Hill 2

18

12

3

1

2

51

365

Henley 3

18

9

1

6

2

51

290

Maid & Bray 2

18

9

1

6

2

47

286

Bracknell

18

8

0

8

2

63

277

Aldershot 2

18

7

2

6

3

68

264

Falkland 3

18

7

1

8

2

75

264

Wargrave 2

18

7

1

7

3

65

261

Wokingham 3

18

7

2

7

2

66

255

Slough 4

18

5

1

9

3

66

207

Chiswick & W 2

18

0

2

13

3

116

125

Division 7A

Eversley 3rds (8) 163-9 drew with North Maidenhead 3rds (15) 222-9 dec; Kidmore End 2nds (15) 190-7 drew with Bracknell 2nds (8) 178-9; Maidenhead & Bray 3rds (25) 246 beat Newbury 2nds (10) 197 by 49 runs; Fleet 2nds (25) 168-3 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (9) 165 by seven wickets; Theale & Tilehurst 2nds (25) 129-5 beat Wokingham 4ths (8) 128 by five wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Theale & Tile 2

18

11

2

3

2

42

331

N Maidenhead 3

18

8

4

4

2

76

290

Fleet 2

18

9

2

5

2

40

279

Kidmore End 2

18

6

7

3

2

112

276

Newbury 2

18

8

1

7

2

53

267

Maid & Bray 3

18

6

3

6

3

73

244

Wokingham 4

18

6

2

8

2

93

232

Eversley 3

18

5

3

7

3

70

216

Bracknell 2

18

5

2

9

2

65

204

Thatcham Town 3

18

1

2

13

2

64

93

Division 9A

Cove 5ths (25) 181-4 beat Kidmore End 3rds (12) 180-8 by six wickets; Wargrave 3rds (25) 111-6 beat Cookham Dean 4ths (7) 110 by four wickets; Wokingham 5ths (4) 103 lost to Newbury 3rds (25) 211-5 by 108 runs; Yateley 4ths (0) v Thatcham Town 4ths (-5), forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave 3

16

11

2

1

2

44

201

Wokingham 5

16

10

3

2

1

50

182

Newbury 3

16

7

1

5

3

52

148

Eversley 4

16

7

0

7

2

0

134

Kidmore End 3

16

3

1

9

3

66

137

Cookham Dean 4

16

6

5

5

3

36

102

Yateley 4

16

5

6

8

2

12

91

Cove 5

16

4

0

9

3

35

66

Thatcham Town 4

16

3

2

10

1

30

62

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Binfield (6) 142, Harpsden (30) 146-9; Braywood (28) 246-8, Taplow (9) 241-7; Pinkneys Green (3) 88, Chalfont St Giles (30) 89-6; White Waltham (15) 253-3, Littlewick Green (7) 195-7; Wraysbury (30) 149-5, Penn & Tylers Green (4) 148.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Wraysbury

17

2

11

3

1

391

Binfield

17

1

11

3

2

372

Harpsden

17

3

10

1

3

313

Chalfont St Giles

17

2

6

3

6

262

Taplow

17

2

6

3

6

258

White Waltham

17

2

5

4

6

237

Braywood

17

2

5

4

6

217

Penn & TG

17

1

3

2

10

191

Pinkneys Green

17

3

3

0

10

180

Littlewick Green

17

2

2

1

12

138

Division 2

Amersham Hill (3) 116, Binfield 2nds (30) 309-4; Coleshill (8) 132, Holyport (30) 202; Knotty Green (25) 151-6, Pinkneys Green 2nds (6) 150; Ley Hill (30) 118-3, Wraysbury 2nds (2) 115; Taplow 2nds (30) 285-7, Hurley (5) 141.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Ley Hill

17

1

14

2

0

451

Taplow 2

17

2

9

1

5

317

Binfield 2

17

2

7

4

4

302

Wraysbury 2

17

2

8

1

6

291

Hurley

17

2

7

1

7

265

Knotty Green

17

2

6

3

6

255

Holyport

17

3

5

0

9

209

Pinkneys Green 2

17

3

5

1

8

207

Amersham Hill

17

3

3

0

11

162

Coleshill

17

2

3

1

11

156

Division 3

Chalfont St Giles 2nds (30) v Winchmore Hill (0), conceded by Winchmore Hill; Harpsden 2nds (30) 236-5, Braywood 2nds (9) 207; Little Marlow (13) 275-2, White Waltham 2nds (9) 251-7; Pinner (29) 254-5, The Lee (7) 253-9.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Pinner

15

1

8

3

3

288

Little Marlow

15

2

8

3

2

286

Braywood 2

16

2

7

0

7

260

Denham

15

3

6

3

3

246

Harpsden 2

15

1

6

4

4

237

Chalfont St G 2

15

2

6

1

6

213

Winchmore Hill

15

0

4

3

8

168

White Waltham 2

15

3

3

2

7

165

The Lee

15

2

2

1

10

149

Division 4

Holyport 2nds (30) 59-2, Amersham Hill/The Lee 2nds (1) 58, Hurley 2nds (10) 203-8, Knotty Green 2nds (16) 268-6; Littlewick Green 2nds (1) 71, Denham 2nds (25) 72-2.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Holyport 2

13

1

10

2

0

297

Knotty Green 2

14

1

8

4

1

294

Denham 2

13

3

6

2

2

216

Pinner 2

13

1

5

2

5

208

Hurley 2

14

0

2

7

4

144

Littlewick Green 2

13

0

2

2

9

110

Little Marlow 2

13

2

0

4

7

108

Amersham/Lee 2

13

2

2

1

8

107

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peppard Stoke Row (37) 223 beat Berkshire County Sports (8) 105 by 118 runs; Ruislip Victoria (35) 150-3 beat Woodley (3) 147 by seven wickets; Sulhamstead & Ufton (18) 224-6, Crowthorne & Crown Wood (23) 228-6, winning draw; Welford Park (14) 223-9, West Reading (26) 278-6, winning draw; Woodcote (37) 76-1 beat Sandhurst (2) 72 by nine wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sulhamstead & U

18

13

1

1

3

503

33.5

Peppard SR

18

11

1

3

3

435

29.0

West Reading

18

9

4

2

3

426

28.4

Berkshire CS

18

7

1

7

3

321

21.4

Crow & CW

18

7

2

6

3

318

21.2

Woodcote

18

4

3

8

3

260

17.3

Ruislip Victoria

18

5

1

9

3

239

15.9

Sandhurst

18

4

1

10

3

212

14.1

Welford Park

18

2

5

8

3

206

13.7

Woodley

18

3

1

11

3

165

11.0

Division 1

Bradfield (39) 148-5 beat Emmbrook & Bearwood (8) 147 by five wickets; Checkendon (37) 108-1 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (3) 107 by nine wickets; Farley Hill (36) 126 beat Ibis Mapledurham (6) 103 by 23 runs; Goring (36) 243-5 beat Sulhamstead & Ufton 2nds (7) 241-9 by five wickets; West Reading 2nds (33) 174-8 beat Mortimer West End (11) 153 by 21 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Bradfield

18

9

1

4

4

383

27.3

Emmbrook & B

18

8

2

5

3

395

26.3

Checkendon

18

6

4

4

4

361

25.7

Mortimer WE

18

7

5

2

4

353

25.2

Goring

18

8

4

4

2

383

23.9

Ibis Mapledurham

18

5

6

5

2

319

19.9

Sulham & Ufton 2

18

6

2

7

3

286

19.0

Farley Hill

18

4

3

8

3

267

17.8

Peppard SR 2

18

2

6

8

2

239

14.9

West Reading 2

18

2

3

10

3

163

10.8

Division 2

Crowthorne & Crown Wood 2nds (34) 186-8 beat Warfield (7) 169 by 17 runs; Earley (23) 130, Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (19) 127-9, winning draw; Emmbrook & Bearwood 2nds (0) 52 lost to Waltham St Lawrence (37) 53-1 by nine wickets; Hawley (2) 56 lost to Shinfield (39) 57-1 by nine wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Waltham St L

17

10

4

0

3

426

30.4

Shinfield

18

12

2

2

2

485

30.3

Earley

17

7

4

3

3

336

24.0

Twyford & Rus

18

7

2

6

3

356

23.7

Crow & CW 2

18

9

3

5

1

351

20.6

Woodley 2

18

5

3

8

2

294

18.3

Stratfield/HW

18

5

2

9

2

258

16.1

Hawley

18

5

7

5

0

283

15.7

Warfield

18

3

1

12

2

208

13.0

Emm & Bear 2

18

1

2

11

3

126

8.4

Division 3

Mortimer (0), Welford Park 2nds (30), match conceded by Mortimer; Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (17) 234-8, Knowl Hill (24) 260-8, winning draw; Sandhurst 2nds (36) 154-7 beat Bradfield (8) 153-8 by three wickets; West Reading 3rds (30), Ruislip Victoria 2nds (0), match conceded by Ruislip Victoria 2nds.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

West Reading 3

16

10

2

1

3

388

29.8

Sandhurst 2

16

10

2

1

3

379

29.1

Knowl Hill

16

6

4

2

4

280

23.3

Welford Park 2

16

9

3

4

0

368

23.0

Purley 3

16

6

1

7

2

232

16.5

Bradfield 2

16

3

2

9

2

230

16.4

Peppard SR 3

16

4

3

6

2

220

15.7

Ruislip Victoria 2

16

4

1

10

1

155

10.3

Mortimer

16

0

2

11

3

25

1.9

Division 4

Crowthorne & Crown Wood 3rds (9) 150-8 lost to Sulhamstead & Ufton 3rds (36) 151-8 by two wickets; Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 131-4 beat Binfield 3rds (6) 130 by six wickets; Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (9) 209-9, West Reading 4ths (24) 294-8, winning draw.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sulham & Ufton 3

16

10

1

3

2

374

26.7

Shinfield 2

16

7

3

3

3

345

26.5

Crow & CW 3

16

10

1

3

2

335

23.9

Mortimer WE 2

16

9

1

5

1

350

23.3

Falkland Dev

16

5

5

5

1

252

16.8

Binfield 3

15

3

2

7

3

188

15.6

Waltham St L 2

16

5

3

6

2

218

15.5

West Reading 4

15

5

2

8

0

232

15.4

Emm &Bear 3

16

0

2

14

0

34

2.1

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33