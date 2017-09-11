'We've worked hard at being good players' players

cover for the public school cohort, which are only available for half the season.

Nonetheless, club coach Stewart Davison and Roberts have much to be pleased about, with the latter being quick to praise the work of Henley’s charismatic coach and the committee.

Roberts said: “Stew has been fantastic this season, creating training environments for us over the last 18 months which have had a direct impact on how we are playing and performing.

“Hopefully we can keep hold of him for the next 10 years. The committee have also worked tirelessly throughout, who volunteer their time to make the cricket club a better place both on and off the field – we are very lucky indeed.

“The players themselves have so much to be proud of. The way we have played together in the first XI, with consistent attitude and energy regardless of the opposition and injuries, has been a true reflection of the kind of people at the cricket club at the moment. It makes my life as captain very easy indeed.”

Roberts, having amassed 793 runs at an average of 52.87 per innings, has led from the front with the bat, whilst also managing to extract much of the team’s potential. However, quick to move forward, it is clear that this season’s results are not what will define the club going forward.

Roberts said: “I think we are doing a lot right at the cricket club, and we’ve worked hard at just being good players and good lads week-in, week-out, allowing the results to take care of themselves.

“The most important results really are the seconds staying up and the thirds getting promoted. They have both been exceptional, especially during the second-half of the season.

“They have been led brilliantly by Charlie Homewood and Nathan Hopkins. However, we all have plenty of work to do over the next 12 months and after a rest during September, we’ll be back to it before pre-season gets back underway in January.”

Henley’s first XI has been the epitome of consistency. With the likes of Morris, Woods, Rowe, new-recruit Hussain and Davies performing with the bat, and Nugent, the evergreen Afridi, and Singh proving too good with the ball on a number of occasions, the team has a formidable spine.

If you bring in the captain and coach into this mix, along with invaluable core members such as Ziafat Ashraf, David Barnes and Euan Brock and talents such as Tom Oldershaw, Will Legg and Cameron Jacobsen, the future looks extremely bright for the green and gold of Henley. Roll on 2018.