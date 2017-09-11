Greys silence batsmen

GREYS GREEN and STONOR played a T20 game on Sunday.

Lambert ensured a rapid start for Greys with several boundaries before being bowled by Denton for 28. Shafqat and Holroyd forged a useful partnership with the former finishing on 39 not out as batsmen came and went. Greys ended on 144-6.

Stonor lost Denton in the first over of their reply and at the half-way stage they were 39-1 and 74-5 with just four overs remaining.

Powell, 40 not out, and Kavanagh then batted with greater intent, lifting the total to 118 in the process, before they ran out of deliveries.