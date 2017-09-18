Cricket results

HUNDREDS of people attended a car boot sale in ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Division 1
Braywood (9) 142, Wraysbury (10) 33-4, abandoned; Harpsden (12) 223-7, Penn and Tylers Green (5) 133-4; Littlewick Green (10) 249-7, Chalfont St Giles (8), abandoned; Taplow (25) 96-0, Binfield (0) 92; White Waltham (10), Pinkneys Green (9) 175, abandoned.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Wraysbury
|
18
|
3
|
11
|
3
|
1
|
401
|
Binfield
|
18
|
1
|
11
|
3
|
3
|
372
|
Harpsden
|
18
|
3
|
10
|
2
|
3
|
325
|
Taplow
|
18
|
2
|
7
|
3
|
6
|
283
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
18
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
6
|
270
|
White Waltham
|
18
|
3
|
5
|
4
|
6
|
247
|
Braywood
|
18
|
2
|
5
|
4
|
7
|
226
|
Penn & TG
|
18
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
10
|
195
|
Pinkneys Green
|
18
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
10
|
189
|
Littlewick Green
|
18
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
12
|
148
Division 2
Binfield 2nds (9), Holyport (10) 230-8, abandoned; Coleshill (1) 68, Taplow 2nds (25) 71-2; Knotty Green (30), Amersham Hill (0), match conceded by Amersham Hill; Pinkneys Green 2nds (10) 13-0, Ley Hill (8) 170, abandoned; Wraysbury 2nds (10) 212, Hurley (10), abandoned.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Ley Hill
|
18
|
2
|
14
|
2
|
0
|
459
|
Taplow 2
|
18
|
2
|
10
|
1
|
5
|
342
|
Binfield 2
|
18
|
3
|
7
|
4
|
4
|
311
|
Wraysbury 2
|
18
|
3
|
8
|
1
|
6
|
301
|
Knotty Green
|
18
|
2
|
7
|
3
|
6
|
285
|
Hurley
|
18
|
3
|
7
|
1
|
7
|
275
|
Holyport
|
18
|
4
|
5
|
0
|
9
|
219
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
18
|
4
|
5
|
1
|
8
|
217
|
Amersham Hill
|
18
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
12
|
162
|
Coleshill
|
18
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
12
|
157
Division 3
Chalfont St Giles 2nds (7) 142-6, Little Marlow (15) 238; Denham (25) 123-5, White Waltham 2nds (3) 121; The Lee (8) 202-7, Harpsden 2nds (23) 203-6; Winchmore Hill (3) 69, Pinner (30) 240-6.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Pinner
|
16
|
1
|
9
|
3
|
3
|
318
|
Little Marlow
|
16
|
2
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
301
|
Denham
|
16
|
3
|
7
|
3
|
3
|
271
|
Braywood 2
|
16
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
7
|
260
|
Harpsden 2
|
16
|
1
|
7
|
4
|
4
|
260
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
16
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
6
|
220
|
Winchmore Hill
|
16
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
9
|
171
|
White Waltham 2
|
16
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
8
|
168
|
The Lee
|
16
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
11
|
157
Division 4
Amersham Hill/The Lee (7) 204-9, Pinner 2nds (24) 205-5; Holyport 2nds (10) 245-8, Denham 2nds (9), abandoned; Little Marlow 2nds (6) 152, Littlewick Green 2nds (30) 158-6.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Holyport 2
|
14
|
2
|
10
|
2
|
0
|
307
|
Knotty Green 2
|
14
|
1
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
294
|
Pinner 2
|
14
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
5
|
232
|
Denham 2
|
14
|
4
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
225
|
Hurley 2
|
14
|
0
|
2
|
7
|
4
|
146
|
Littlewick Green 2
|
14
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
9
|
140
|
Amersham/Lee 2
|
14
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
9
|
114
|
Little Marlow 2
|
14
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
8
|
114
18 September 2017
