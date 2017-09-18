Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cricket results

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Braywood (9) 142, Wraysbury (10) 33-4, abandoned; Harpsden (12) 223-7, Penn and Tylers Green (5) 133-4; Littlewick Green (10) 249-7, Chalfont St Giles (8), abandoned; Taplow (25) 96-0, Binfield (0) 92; White Waltham (10), Pinkneys Green (9) 175, abandoned.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Wraysbury

18

3

11

3

1

401

Binfield

18

1

11

3

3

372

Harpsden

18

3

10

2

3

325

Taplow

18

2

7

3

6

283

Chalfont St Giles

18

3

6

3

6

270

White Waltham

18

3

5

4

6

247

Braywood

18

2

5

4

7

226

Penn & TG

18

1

3

3

10

195

Pinkneys Green

18

4

3

0

10

189

Littlewick Green

18

3

2

1

12

148

Division 2

Binfield 2nds (9), Holyport (10) 230-8, abandoned; Coleshill (1) 68, Taplow 2nds (25) 71-2; Knotty Green (30), Amersham Hill (0), match conceded by Amersham Hill; Pinkneys Green 2nds (10) 13-0, Ley Hill (8) 170, abandoned; Wraysbury 2nds (10) 212, Hurley (10), abandoned.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Ley Hill

18

2

14

2

0

459

Taplow 2

18

2

10

1

5

342

Binfield 2

18

3

7

4

4

311

Wraysbury 2

18

3

8

1

6

301

Knotty Green

18

2

7

3

6

285

Hurley

18

3

7

1

7

275

Holyport

18

4

5

0

9

219

Pinkneys Green 2

18

4

5

1

8

217

Amersham Hill

18

3

3

0

12

162

Coleshill

18

2

3

1

12

157

Division 3

Chalfont St Giles 2nds (7) 142-6, Little Marlow (15) 238; Denham (25) 123-5, White Waltham 2nds (3) 121; The Lee (8) 202-7, Harpsden 2nds (23) 203-6; Winchmore Hill (3) 69, Pinner (30) 240-6.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Pinner

16

1

9

3

3

318

Little Marlow

16

2

8

4

2

301

Denham

16

3

7

3

3

271

Braywood 2

16

2

7

0

7

260

Harpsden 2

16

1

7

4

4

260

Chalfont St G 2

16

2

6

2

6

220

Winchmore Hill

16

0

4

3

9

171

White Waltham 2

16

3

3

2

8

168

The Lee

16

2

2

1

11

157

Division 4

Amersham Hill/The Lee (7) 204-9, Pinner 2nds (24) 205-5; Holyport 2nds (10) 245-8, Denham 2nds (9), abandoned; Little Marlow 2nds (6) 152, Littlewick Green 2nds (30) 158-6.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Holyport 2

14

2

10

2

0

307

Knotty Green 2

14

1

8

4

1

294

Pinner 2

14

1

6

2

5

232

Denham 2

14

4

6

2

2

225

Hurley 2

14

0

2

7

4

146

Littlewick Green 2

14

0

3

2

9

140

Amersham/Lee 2

14

2

2

1

9

114

Little Marlow 2

14

2

0

4

8

114

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33