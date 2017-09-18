Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Bennett shines in derby win

NETTLEBED finished their season with a seven-wicket victory against local rivals SWYNCOMBE on Sunday.

With rain forecasted both captains agreed for a Twenty20 match.

Batting first J Crockett with 38 was the mainstay of the Swyncombe innings with Matt Vines and Lee Vockins the pick of the Nettlebed attack.

In reply Nettlebed made a steady start but upped the rate with Peter Simmons, who hit two sixes, and Chris Young, who hit a six. Greg Bennett manoeuvred the ball around the ground for his 52 not out and it was left to Matt Vines to strike the winning boundary with 10 balls to spare.

SWYNCOMBE

K Dominick, b Latter

11

J Crockett, b Vockins

38

C Dominick, b Butler

1

M Lewis, b Osman

13

D Crockett, c Butler, b Vines

12

R Wilson, lbw, b Vockins

1

T Crockett, c & b Vines

3

J Revill, not out

18

I Hunt, lbw, b J Russell

4

J Stevens, not out

6

Extras

11

TOTAL (8 wkts)

118

Best bowling: M Vines 2-17, L Vockins 2-29.

NETTLEBED

G Bennett, not out

52

A Warner, b Revill

13

P Simmons, b Crockett

24

C Young, c Crockett, b Day

14

M Vines, not out

8

Extras

8

TOTAL (3 wkts)

119

