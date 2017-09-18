Bennett shines in derby win

HUNDREDS of people attended a car boot sale in ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
NETTLEBED finished their season with a seven-wicket victory against local rivals SWYNCOMBE on Sunday.
With rain forecasted both captains agreed for a Twenty20 match.
Batting first J Crockett with 38 was the mainstay of the Swyncombe innings with Matt Vines and Lee Vockins the pick of the Nettlebed attack.
In reply Nettlebed made a steady start but upped the rate with Peter Simmons, who hit two sixes, and Chris Young, who hit a six. Greg Bennett manoeuvred the ball around the ground for his 52 not out and it was left to Matt Vines to strike the winning boundary with 10 balls to spare.
SWYNCOMBE
|
K Dominick, b Latter
|
11
|
J Crockett, b Vockins
|
38
|
C Dominick, b Butler
|
1
|
M Lewis, b Osman
|
13
|
D Crockett, c Butler, b Vines
|
12
|
R Wilson, lbw, b Vockins
|
1
|
T Crockett, c & b Vines
|
3
|
J Revill, not out
|
18
|
I Hunt, lbw, b J Russell
|
4
|
J Stevens, not out
|
6
|
Extras
|
11
|
—
|
TOTAL (8 wkts)
|
118
Best bowling: M Vines 2-17, L Vockins 2-29.
NETTLEBED
|
G Bennett, not out
|
52
|
A Warner, b Revill
|
13
|
P Simmons, b Crockett
|
24
|
C Young, c Crockett, b Day
|
14
|
M Vines, not out
|
8
|
Extras
|
8
|
—
|
TOTAL (3 wkts)
|
119
18 September 2017
