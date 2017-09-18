Bennett shines in derby win

NETTLEBED finished their season with a seven-wicket victory against local rivals SWYNCOMBE on Sunday.

With rain forecasted both captains agreed for a Twenty20 match.

Batting first J Crockett with 38 was the mainstay of the Swyncombe innings with Matt Vines and Lee Vockins the pick of the Nettlebed attack.

In reply Nettlebed made a steady start but upped the rate with Peter Simmons, who hit two sixes, and Chris Young, who hit a six. Greg Bennett manoeuvred the ball around the ground for his 52 not out and it was left to Matt Vines to strike the winning boundary with 10 balls to spare.

SWYNCOMBE

K Dominick, b Latter 11 J Crockett, b Vockins 38 C Dominick, b Butler 1 M Lewis, b Osman 13 D Crockett, c Butler, b Vines 12 R Wilson, lbw, b Vockins 1 T Crockett, c & b Vines 3 J Revill, not out 18 I Hunt, lbw, b J Russell 4 J Stevens, not out 6 Extras 11 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 118

Best bowling: M Vines 2-17, L Vockins 2-29.

NETTLEBED