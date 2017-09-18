Hosts have the edge in low scoring encounter

HUNDREDS of people attended a car boot sale in ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
FOLLOWING the heavy rain which played havoc with preparing a wicket, scoring was slow throughout the game at GREYS GREEN on Saturday.
WEST WYCOMBE’S D Jones proved to be the only player capable of clearing the boundary regularly but he could find no one to partner him for any length of time as wickets fell at regular intervals. Once Jones had departed, for 58, West Wycombe’s innings subsided to 115 all out, the wickets shared between all five Greys Green bowlers.
In reply Greys Green took just as long scoring the runs required but had the luxury of having wickets in hand. After an early loss, Cross and Shafqat consolidated with a half-century stand before the second wicket fell at 52. All the bowlers were proving economical but they couldn’t make another breakthrough as Shafqat and Holroyd saw Greys Green home with two overs remaining.
WEST WYCOMBE
|
C Sage, run out
|
10
|
P Cheshire, c Berry, b Reuwick
|
9
|
R Parrett, c & b Ahmed
|
2
|
A Biffa, b Ahmed
|
4
|
D Jones, c Elliot, b Pheiffer
|
58
|
B Woolams, b Pheiffer
|
3
|
V Patel, c J Holroyd, b Elliot
|
2
|
M Nawaz, c Pheiffer, b Fairhead
|
9
|
M Ramsan, run out
|
0
|
M Hoyle, not out
|
4
|
D O’Hare, b Fairhead
|
0
|
Extras
|
14
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
115
GREYS GREEN
|
T Cross, c & b Ramsan
|
22
|
A Berry, b O’Hare
|
2
|
M Shafqat, not out
|
40
|
N Holroyd, not out
|
25
|
Extras
|
9
|
—
|
TOTAL (2 wkts)
|
116
GREYS GREEN came up short in last Sunday’s home clash with READING UNIVERSITY.
Batting first the visitors put on 164-7 off their allotted 35 overs with T Rooke taking 3-14.
In reply Greys Green ended their overs on 146-7 with opening batsman M Shafqat top scoring on 44.
READING UNIVERSITY
|
Eagle, lbw, b Rooke
|
17
|
Abhi, lbw, b Rooke
|
3
|
Partha, b Rooke
|
9
|
Loader, c Hoggart, b Smith
|
31
|
Binod, c & b Shafqat
|
3
|
S Ahmed, not out
|
40
|
Carpenter, c Rooke, b Shafqat
|
21
|
Main, run out
|
24
|
Singh, not out
|
1
|
Extras
|
15
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
164
Best bowling: T Rooke 3-14, M Shafqat 2-27.
GREYS GREEN
|
M Shafqat, lbw, b Singh
|
44
|
P Hoggart, b Maine
|
16
|
L Jenkins, run out
|
6
|
J Smith, b Abhi
|
0
|
T Rooke, lbw, b Singh
|
18
|
N Holroyd, b Abhi
|
13
|
B Ahmed, not out
|
9
|
M Cusden, c & b Abhi
|
8
|
R Close, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
30
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
146
Best bowling: Abhi 3-31.
18 September 2017
