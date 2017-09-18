Hosts have the edge in low scoring encounter

FOLLOWING the heavy rain which played havoc with preparing a wicket, scoring was slow throughout the game at GREYS GREEN on Saturday.

WEST WYCOMBE’S D Jones proved to be the only player capable of clearing the boundary regularly but he could find no one to partner him for any length of time as wickets fell at regular intervals. Once Jones had departed, for 58, West Wycombe’s innings subsided to 115 all out, the wickets shared between all five Greys Green bowlers.

In reply Greys Green took just as long scoring the runs required but had the luxury of having wickets in hand. After an early loss, Cross and Shafqat consolidated with a half-century stand before the second wicket fell at 52. All the bowlers were proving economical but they couldn’t make another breakthrough as Shafqat and Holroyd saw Greys Green home with two overs remaining.

WEST WYCOMBE

C Sage, run out 10 P Cheshire, c Berry, b Reuwick 9 R Parrett, c & b Ahmed 2 A Biffa, b Ahmed 4 D Jones, c Elliot, b Pheiffer 58 B Woolams, b Pheiffer 3 V Patel, c J Holroyd, b Elliot 2 M Nawaz, c Pheiffer, b Fairhead 9 M Ramsan, run out 0 M Hoyle, not out 4 D O’Hare, b Fairhead 0 Extras 14 — TOTAL 115

GREYS GREEN

T Cross, c & b Ramsan 22 A Berry, b O’Hare 2 M Shafqat, not out 40 N Holroyd, not out 25 Extras 9 — TOTAL (2 wkts) 116

GREYS GREEN came up short in last Sunday’s home clash with READING UNIVERSITY.

Batting first the visitors put on 164-7 off their allotted 35 overs with T Rooke taking 3-14.

In reply Greys Green ended their overs on 146-7 with opening batsman M Shafqat top scoring on 44.

READING UNIVERSITY

Eagle, lbw, b Rooke 17 Abhi, lbw, b Rooke 3 Partha, b Rooke 9 Loader, c Hoggart, b Smith 31 Binod, c & b Shafqat 3 S Ahmed, not out 40 Carpenter, c Rooke, b Shafqat 21 Main, run out 24 Singh, not out 1 Extras 15 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 164

Best bowling: T Rooke 3-14, M Shafqat 2-27.

GREYS GREEN

M Shafqat, lbw, b Singh 44 P Hoggart, b Maine 16 L Jenkins, run out 6 J Smith, b Abhi 0 T Rooke, lbw, b Singh 18 N Holroyd, b Abhi 13 B Ahmed, not out 9 M Cusden, c & b Abhi 8 R Close, not out 0 Extras 30 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 146

Best bowling: Abhi 3-31.