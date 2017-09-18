Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Semi-final heartache for Peppard Stoke Row

HUGH Asquith made 39, but PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds slipped to an 84-run defeat to SHINFIELD 2nds in the semi-finals of the Berkshire Cricket League Twenty20 Bye Week Challenge. Noel Joseph blasted 122 for Shinfield as they posted 207-5 with Mick Chard taking 2-37.

In reply Peppard Stoke Row could only reach 123-6 with opening batsman Hugh Asquith top scoring with 39.

