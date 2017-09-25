Two wickets in three balls stumps hosts

A BELOW-STRENGTH HURLEY side ran out 47-run winners at PENN STREET on Sunday.

With late dropouts on the morning of the match, Hurley turned up at Penn Street with only eight players.

On losing the toss and being asked to bat first on a very damp pitch, Mo Basharat opened the batting with Mike Walton. Opposing skipper Goodchild withdrew himself from the attack after two overs where he struggled to land one in the batsman’s half.

Youngster Ben Cross recovered well from Basharat hitting him down the ground for a couple of boundaries in his first over to bowl a couple of maidens before picking up the wicket of the Hurley skipper, skying to extra cover.

Toby Armiger replaced his skipper from the forest end and had the batsmen struggling as he made good use of the variable bounce.

On an uncovered wicket Yasir Gul and Walton concentrated on survival as the ball behaved erratically as they put on 18 runs in 10 overs before Gul fell to a catch by keeper Smith off Semdil.

The arrival of Ali at the crease helped increase the run rate. After taking a couple of overs to get used to the vagaries of the pitch, he looked to be more aggressive. Walton grew in confidence and also started to go on the offensive as the pair added 47 in nine overs.

Walton’s long vigil ended in the 29th over, looking to drive over cover, he just failed to clear Armiger to give the returning Goodchild his only success. Matt Hampton became Cross’s second victim to a third catch by Armiger.

James Calliss had a lifeline before he had scored as Rankin spilled an easy chance at slip. Calliss’ reprieve did not last long as Jamie Fryer bowled him and followed up next delivery with the wicket of Joe Graham.

Henry Graham came in to face the hat-trick delivery and smashed it over the bowler’s head for a couple of runs. Graham wasted no time blasting 31 from 21 deliveries, adding 42 for the seventh wicket with Ali who was run out two deliveries from the end. In the conditions, the Hurley total of 150 looked to be a decent score.

With Ali, who arrived late having to return home, the visitors took to the field with eight men and the hosts provided them with a sub fielder.

With the pitch having dried a little, batting appeared to be a little easier for the Penn Street chase with openers Lander and Semdil managing to go along comfortably at four an over for the first 10 against the Graham brothers.

Basharat replaced Henry and opened with a maiden to build a little pressure which paid dividends as Lander lost patience and tried to pull Joe Graham, only succeeding in top edging over the head of Walton behind the stumps, who ran back to take the catch.

John Tollafield managed a couple of runs before playing round a straight delivery from Graham. With Basharat chipping in with the wicket of Semdil, caught at mid-wicket by Joe Graham and Graham himself having Armiger caught by a diving Matt Hampton at slip, Penn Street collapsed to 55-4.

A recovery by Will Smith and Sutherland got them back in the game with a stand of 28. The introduction of Dave Walton and James Calliss turned the game with the last six wickets falling for 20 runs.

Catches by Yasir Gul accounted for Smith and Sutherland. Fryer survived a confident appeal for a stumping off Walton before falling two deliveries later to a superb catch at slip by Calliss, plucking the ball millimetres from the turf. Two wickets in three balls from Walton, having Rankin lbw and Goodchild caught at mid-off by Basharat sealed the victory.

HURLEY

M Walton, c Armiger, b Goodchild 23 M Basharat, c Armiger, b Cross 9 Y Gul, c Smith, b Semdil 13 A Ali, run out 43 M Hampton, c Armiger, b Cross 8 J Calliss, b Fryer 2 J Graham, b Fryer 0 H Graham, not out 31 D Walton, not out 0 Extras 21 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 150

Best bowling: B Cross 2-26, J Fryer 2-46.

PENN STREET

D Lander, c M Walton, b J Graham 26 J Semdil, c J Graham, b Basharat 13 J Tollafield, b J Graham 2 T Armiger, c Hampton, b J Graham 0 W Smith, c Gul, b D Walton 17 R Sutherland, c Gul, b Calliss 19 G Henry, b Calliss 1 J Fryer, c Calliss, b D Walton 1 B Cross, not out 0 G Rankin, lbw, b D Walton 10 P Goodchild, c Basharat, b D Walton 2 Extras 12 — TOTAL 103

Best bowling: D Walton 4-28, J Graham 3-20, J Calliss 2-8.