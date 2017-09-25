Monday, 25 September 2017

Lambert's knock wins the day

THE heavily rain-affected wicket made scoring difficult at GREYS GREEN on Sunday and both scorecards had a lop-sided look about them, with only one player reaching double-figures.

Although SWYNCOMBE lost some early wickets, the score of 47-3 and Dominick in belligerent mood did not presage what would follow, when seven wickets tumbled for 23 runs. The loss of Dominick, for 32, proved the keystone wicket as Swyncombe’s innings crumbled after his departure.

Rooke, Ahmed and Cross all benefited from batsmen failing to adapt to the slowness of the wicket — nine wickets fell to catches — and Swyncombe’s innings closed at 70 all out.

If Greys Green thought the result was a foregone conclusion, they were soon disabused of that notion by the sterling efforts of J Revell and J Crockett. Greys Green’s batsmen, too, found scoring difficult, taking 15 overs before their total had reached double-figures, by which time they had lost four wickets, all shared between the opening bowlers.

As with Dominick, what was needed was a bit of power to reach the boundary, when the occasional bad ball arrived. This was provided by Lambert who, after a slow start, reached 50, including four sixes and five fours, as the opening bowlers, eventually, tired.

In the end, Greys reached their target without further loss but that concealed the closeness of the contest.

SWYNCOMBE

C Dominick, c Lambert, b Shafqat

32

M Lewis, c Ahmed, b Rooke

3

R Wilson, c Ahmed, b Rooke

3

J Crockett, c Close, b Rooke

4

D Crockett, c Close, b Rooke

0

J Revell, c Ahmed, b Cross

6

C Goodall, c Lambert, b Shafqat

1

P Day, b Shafqat

1

I Hunt, c Lambert, b Cross

0

C Packham, b Close

6

J Stevens, not out

7

Extras

9

TOTAL

70

Best bowling: T Rooke 4-22, M Shafqat 3-1, T Cross 2-9.

GREYS GREEN

N Dennis, lbw, b Revell

0

N Holroyd, b J Crockett

2

M Cusden, not out

8

L Jenkins, c Packham, b Revell

0

T Crfoss, c Hunt, b J Crockett

0

M Lambert, not out

56

Extras

5

TOTAL (4 wkts)

71

Best bowling: J Revell 2-20, J Crockett 2-22.

