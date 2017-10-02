Harris hits boundaries in final-day triumph

PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS rounded off their season with a 26th victory as they beat TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE by 10 wickets on Sunday.

An early breakthrough was made when Rob Dyer induced an edge from Chandra Cherukuri and Richard Ashton collected it one-handed to his right at second slip.

Tom Fort then hoisted Owen Simmons to mid-off where Josh Perkins took a regulation catch, and when Simon Burr carved Dyer to Chris Humphreys at backward point, the hosts were 4-3.

Dyer – who began the day on 44 wickets for Peppard Stoke Row and with the hope of potentially surpassing Humphreys’ 52 – claimed the next two as Twyford fell to 27-5 and a miracle lived on if he could claim nine.

However, Rob Simmons took a steepling catch at mid wicket to give Perkins a wicket and end Dyer’s (4-15) hopes, before Hugh Asquith took a low slip catch to remove Nigel Downes off the bowling of Satheech Elaganathan. Dyer ended with 48 wickets for the season, falling second to Humphreys.

Asquith had Mark Henry smartly caught at gully by Olly Nicholson before the same fielder proved utterly reliable when Hugh Fort struck one to him at mid off from the off-spin bowling of Scott Harris.

The innings ended when 18-year-old Perkins returned to have Dave Burr caught by Rob Simmons, giving the leg spinner a 38th wicket of the season and third spot in the club rankings, one clear of Hogman Matt Kimber.

The run chase proved a relatively straightforward affair, with Harris (66 not out) striking 11 boundaries and a maximum in a rapid half century, while Rob Simmons provided support at the other end during his 12.5 overs at the crease.