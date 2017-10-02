Monday, 02 October 2017

Lambert's quick fire knock proves decisive

ANOTHER low scoring match saw GREYS GREEN run out winners at home to HIGHMOOR last Sunday.

Ahmed opened the bowling for the hosts with a fine spell, taking two wickets which could have been more, but Rizmi and O Crawshaw fought back well, taking the score to 75 and looking set to make a challenging total.

The introduction of Shafqat and Skilleter changed the match and from 75-2, Highmoor were dismissed in just over eight more overs for 89.

Greys Green knew their task was not an easy one, a point re-inforced in the half-hour before the break, when L Crawshaw and D Stephens, with two wickets apiece, reduced the hosts to 7-4.

After a couple of overs gauging the wicket, Lambert then cut loose, taking the aerial route exclusively and plundering 25 from a single over. Greys Green’s score of 19-4 from 14 overs advanced rapidly as, with nine sixes, Lambert took the game away from Highmoor in just six overs and although he was caught attempting another boundary, his 63 had decided the match as the hosts eventually reached their winning total in 20.3 overs.

HIGHMOOR

Rismi, c Howles, b Ahmed

34

L Crawshaw, c Howles, b Ahmed

8

Shamil, b Ahmed

0

O Crawshaw, b Shafqat

25

Gayan, st Lambert, b Skilleter

2

I Harris, c & b Shafqat

1

D Stephens, c Shafqat, b Skilleter

0

L Wells, lbw, b Shafqat

0

A Stephens, run out

3

A Harris, b Skilleter

0

P Choules, not out

4

Extras

8

TOTAL

89

Best bowling: M Skilleter 3-6, M Shafqat 3-8, B Ahmed 3-42.

GREYS GREEN

N Dennis, c Rizmi, b D Stephens

0

P Hoggart, c O Crawshaw, b L Crawshaw

5

T Cross, c Rismi, b L Crawshaw

0

M Shafqat, not out

8

D Howles, c Shamil, b D Stephens

0

M Lambert, c L Crawshaw, b Rizmi

63

T Rooke, not out

12

Extras

4

TOTAL (5 wkts)

92

Best bowling: L Crawshaw 2-24, D Stephens 2-41.

