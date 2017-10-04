England's Ashes-winning captain speaks at cricket dinner

Amazing grace... Debbie wows Strictly judges with waltz
DEBBIE McGEE is now favourite to win Strictly ... [more]
Wednesday, 04 October 2017
FORMER England cricket captain Michael Vaughan was the guest speaker at Henley Cricket Club’s sports dinner on Saturday night.
A total of 130 guests attended the event at Phyllis Court Club in Henley.
The three-course dinner was followed by live and silent auctions with lots including tickets to The Lion King musical donated by Sir Tim Rice and a week at club chairman Brian Kenworthy’s villa in Portugal.
Vaughan, an Ashes winner, was in conversation with former England fast bowler Gladstone Small and then answered questions from guests.
He said: “Our roles as ex-players is to support the grassroots of the game. We all started at a club like this and it’s important we give something back. I hear they have got a good junior section.”
David Winter, the club’s fund-raising and sponsorship chairman, said: “The dinner was fantastic. There were comments about it
“There was an incredible atmosphere and the president’s speech, as ever, was a triumph — he just gets better and better and funnier and funnier — and Michael Vaughan was
“We had a lot of people who hadn’t been to one of our events before and the comments coming back have been very pleasing.”
04 October 2017
More News:
Amazing grace... Debbie wows Strictly judges with waltz
DEBBIE McGEE is now favourite to win Strictly ... [more]
Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
THE owners of a Wargrave upholstery business say ... [more]
Young artists in running to have work at national gallery
ARTWORK created by students at The Henley College ... [more]
School launches performing arts group to inspire creativity
A PERFORMING arts group for children has been ... [more]