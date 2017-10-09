Holroyd's late catch wins close encounter

GREYS GREEN ended their season on a winning note in a match that saw almost 400 runs scored on a slow, wet pitch against TURVILLE PARK.

Put into bat first Greys made a steady start, through Shafqat and Ashton, who reached his 50 just before being dismissed, with the score on 66, in the 16th over.

Rooke injected some pace to the scoring before falling at 106 but, with the arrival of Lambert, the total began to rocket. A first ball six was the prelude to seven more in the next 10 overs, by which time he had reached 64, his third half-century in as many innings.

Lambert was then out to a stunning running and diving one-handed catch at deep long-on by Steadman just inches off the ground. Three wickets then fell in a hurry, before two more fell, both run-outs, from the final two balls of their 35 over allocation, by which time Greys had reached 193-8.

Turville Park had some powerful batsmen of their own and once they got started, the visitors were always up with the rate required. Although wickets fell at regular intervals, C Beardall emulated Lambert, with his own plethora of sixes, reaching 78 before falling to a catch on the boundary for 78. At 109-7, the game was going Greys’ way, until Steadman and S Beardall created a quick-fire 60-run partnership, before the latter was well caught by Humphries, for 33. The score was now 169-8, with four overs still to go.

Steadman, another to deal mainly in sixes, was kept away from the strike and Turville went into the final over, still requiring six to win and Steadman — now on 50 — facing. All results were possible still but, with four balls remaining, Humphries induced the edge and Greys had shaded victory in a memorable encounter.

GREYS GREEN

M Shafqat, run out 24 R Ashton, b Runkel 50 T Rooke, lbw, b Runkel 31 M Lambert, c Steadman, b Halfhead 64 M Skilleter, b C Beardall 1 N Holroyd, c C Hunt, b Halfhead 0 T Cross, c & b Halfhead 0 M Cusden, run out 5 Extras 18 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 193

Best bowling: N Runkel 2-15.

TURVILLE PARK

S Bucknell, b Rooke 0 T White, run out 7 C Beardall, c Humphries, b Cusden 78 A Bignall, b Skilleter 6 C Simon, lbw, b Skilleter 2 J Hunt, lbw, b Shafqat 6 S Halfhead, b Cusden 0 H Steadman, c Holroyd, b Humphries 50 S Beardall, c Humphries, b Rooke 33 C Hunt, b Cross 0 N Runkel, not out 0 Extras 7 — TOTAL 188

Best bowling: M Skilleter 2-17, T Rooke 2-34, M Cusden 2-36.