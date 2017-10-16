Overseas player picks up top award

MATT Hopper was crowned Peppard Stoke Row 1st team players’ player of the year when the club held its successful end-of-season dinner at Caversham Heath Golf Club on Friday night.

The South African all-rounder – who has left to start a new life in Australia – scored 245 runs at an average of 35 and also took 29 wickets at 12.45 during a memorable summer, his seventh since first arriving in the country as a gap student from Clifton College.

Fergus Nutt – likely to seek pastures new at Oxford for his league cricket next summer – signed off by claiming the batting honours after scoring 616 runs at 61.6, while Sheffield University student Alfie Clifton was named bowler of the year having taken 26 wickets at 10.62.

Dominic Hall was named second team players’ player after returning to the game to score 234 runs at a shade under 30, while Olly Nicholson (358 runs) and Ian Jackson (15 wickets) won the batting and bowling awards respectively.

Captain Rob Dyer was third team players’ player having chipped in with 163 runs and 16 wickets, while also integrating junior players into the side. Hugh Asquith’s 684 runs at an average of 62.18 won him the batting gong, while the evergreen Mick Chard’s 19 wickets sealed the bowling trophy.

The Sunday Unicorns player of the year trophy was shared by Nutt (1,176 runs at more than 90), and left-arm spinner Chris Humphreys (38 wickets at 8.89). Matt Ravden won the Maharajas equivalent having scored his maiden century in a tally of 322 runs at 46, while also taking 11 wickets.

The young player of the year award was also shared – U16s Will Atkinson and Alfie Burnett taking 30 and 32 wickets respectively in all forms of the game for Peppard Stoke Row.

The Dion Sampson Trophy for most ducks was a hotly-contested affair, with Nicholson, Daniel and James Watts, Josh Perkins and Owen Simmons all registering five. However, Nicholson’s three goldens tilted the balance in his favour and he left with two trophies.

Tankards to commemorate maiden centuries for the club were presented to Scott Harris, Ravden and Nick Windsor, while in a new initiative, bowlers who took five wickets were presented with a ball dating the achievement. These were collected by Clifton, Dan Hayden, Matt Kimber, Hopper, Humphreys, Harris, Satheech Elaganathan, Perkins and Dion Sampson.

Clubman of the year was awarded to Ian Halliday for his unstinting efforts in umpiring, helping at both grounds and overseeing the club’s clubmark application.