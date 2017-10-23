Peppard batsman awarded

PEPPARD Stoke Row Racal all-rounder Dan Hayden was jointly awarded the Reading Midweek League Division 1 player of the season trophy at the end-of-season dinner last Friday.

Hayden shared the award with Gary Lines of Friends XI – effectively Marlow – after acquiring the most votes from opposition captains as to being the best player in each of the 12 games contested in the top flight.

Two of Hayden’s finest efforts were an innings of 40 when Peppard Stoke Row were hammered by West Reading early in the season, and a knock of 64 – including five fours and three sixes – which fired his side to a seven-wicket success against Purley, a result which ultimately secured Peppard Stoke Row a third-placed finish in the top flight.

Other Peppard Stoke Row players to pick up awards for individual performances were junior trio Josh Perkins, who took 5-20 including a hat-trick against Hutchison 3, Will Legg – who blasted 125 albeit in defeat at Purley – and Fergus Nutt, who made 104 not out against Hutchison 3.

With 10 teams and more than 70 people represented at the dinner, held at the Irish Club in Reading, Peppard Stoke Row Racal were also victorious in the quiz, collecting their second piece of silverware this season after their success in the Oratory T10 competition in June.