Villagers maintain clubmark status

HURLEY Cricket Club has recently undergone the process of renewing their ECB Clubmark Accreditation.

ECB Clubmark is an accreditation scheme for cricket clubs and is licensed from Sport England as part of their wider Clubmark scheme.

ECB Clubmark shows that a club is sustainable, well run and provides the right environment for its members. Clubmark accreditation also means that a club is recognised as a safe, rewarding and fulfilling place for participants of all ages, as well as assuring parents and carers that they are choosing the right option for their young people.

Hurley offers cricket for boys and girls of all ages as well as adults. The youngsters participate in the Berkshire Youth League, while the adults play in the Chilterns League as well as friendly matches throughout the summer. Coaching sessions are run by ECB qualified coaches.

Anyone interested in joining the club should email colts manager David Simoes at simoesdavid1@googlemail.com