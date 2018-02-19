Monday, 19 February 2018

Nets begin

HURLEY begin pre-season nets this Sunday at St Piran’s School, Maidenhead, from 10am to 12 noon.

This year marks an exciting year for the club in the new Premier Division of the Chilterns League combining with the top clubs of the Mid Bucks League and a mixed format of 45/45 and 90 over competition.

Hurley’s colts section continues to thrive with a successful history in the Berkshire League and this year with teams at U9, U11 and U13 and friendlies for the U15 and U17 teams.

The Shepherds Lane side are always looking to welcome new players and umpires. For further details email mike.walton2@
ntlworld.com

