Developer donates £500 to cricket club

MCCARTHY & Stone, the company behind the new Albert Court retirement development in Reading Road, Henley, has donated £500 to Harpsden Cricket Club for new equipment for junior players.

Customer relationship manager Debbie Wynn (centre) presented a cheque to club president Julian Burtt and committee member Jane Burtt, with a cheque.

Mrs Wynn said: “As a company, we appreciate our responsibilities go further than building quality retirement apartments and we seek to create a positive legacy in the communities in which we build.”

Mr Burtt said: “We very much appreciate sponsorship and support from local businesses.”