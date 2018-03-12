Monday, 12 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Developer donates £500 to cricket club

Developer donates £500 to cricket club

MCCARTHY & Stone, the company behind the new Albert Court retirement development in Reading Road, Henley, has donated £500 to Harpsden Cricket Club for new equipment for junior players.

Customer relationship manager Debbie Wynn (centre) presented a cheque to club president Julian Burtt and committee member Jane Burtt, with a cheque.

Mrs Wynn said: “As a company, we appreciate our responsibilities go further than building quality retirement apartments and we seek to create a positive legacy in the communities in which we build.”

Mr Burtt said: “We very much appreciate sponsorship and support from local businesses.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33