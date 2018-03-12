Developer donates £500 to cricket club

Regatta cancelled to finish boathouse
THE Goring and Streatley Regatta will not take ... [more]
MCCARTHY & Stone, the company behind the new Albert Court retirement development in Reading Road, Henley, has donated £500 to Harpsden Cricket Club for new equipment for junior players.
Customer relationship manager Debbie Wynn (centre) presented a cheque to club president Julian Burtt and committee member Jane Burtt, with a cheque.
Mrs Wynn said: “As a company, we appreciate our responsibilities go further than building quality retirement apartments and we seek to create a positive legacy in the communities in which we build.”
Mr Burtt said: “We very much appreciate sponsorship and support from local businesses.”
Lent soup lunch raises £390 for homelessness charity
A LENT lunch in Sonning Common raised £390.81 for ... [more]
