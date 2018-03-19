Girls' cricket

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
PEPPARD Stoke Row Cricket Club has started under 10 and under 12 girls’ teams and hopes to form a ladies’ team.
For more information, email Celia Hall on
cemhall@googlemail.com
19 March 2018
Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff ... [more]
