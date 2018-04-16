Stalwart Davison moves on

TWO of Henley Cricket Club’s title winning players from last season have moved on to pastures new ahead of the new Home Counties Premier League Division 1 campaign that gets under way next month.

Wicket-keeper Stewart Davison, who has played first team cricket for Henley since 2006, has taken up the post of director of cricket at Finchley. The 27-year-old won five titles during his time at Henley.

Meanwhile bowler Waqas Hussain, who joined Henley from Slough just a year ago, has moved on to play for East Anglia’s leading club Swardeston.

With the duo moving on Henley have recruited quickly with Andrew Rishton joining the Brakspear Ground side and Mike Williams named the side’s wicket-keeper.

All-rounder Rishton, a former Finchampstead player who played for Loughborough Town last season, made his first class debut for Loughborough MCCU against Sussex at Hove last week. Meanwhile Oratory youngster Mike Williams, a wicket-keeper and batsman, has committed to playing for Henley every Saturday of the season, meaning he will play a reduced number of school games.

Henley captain Michael Roberts was delighted that talented youngster has signed for the club. Roberts said: “We can’t wait for Mikey to play at a standard which will develop him both as a person and a cricketer.

“His skills and attitude are going to bring a lot to the group and I’m excited to see him grow over the course of a full season and thrive in Premier League cricket.

“It was a challenging call for him and his very supportive family to make, and credit must also go to the Oratory School for their understanding in his decision. He’s an ambitious lad and I am wholly confident he has chosen a path which will offer plenty of success, along with invaluable learning opportunities.”

Henley begin their league campaign on May 5 when they entertain Banbury.