A WOMEN’S cricket match will be held at the Wormsley Estate on May 30 to mark the inaugural Day of Gender Equality.

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards will skipper the Sir Paul Getty XI in the T20 match featuring elite players from 11 countries.

The event is being organised by FairBreak, an organisation that aims to create opportunities in sport, business, media, arts and education to achieve gender equality, and the Commonwealth Businesswomen’s Network in conjunction with Sir Paul, who owns the estate.

The day will also examine the issues of gender equality, such as equal pay and governance. Tickets cost £10 and are available from www.fairbreak.net or on the gate.