Monday, 30 April 2018

Skilleter shines with bat and ball at BBC

THE previous night’s thunderstorm proved to be the dominant influence on Sunday’s game at Caversham, between the BBC and GREYS GREEN.

The resulting slow pitch and lengthy outfield made the long single the common unit of currency, with the going rate a mere two runs per over.

Only Randall (30 runs) and Fitzgerald (21 runs) batted with any conviction, enabling the BBC to reach 92-9, after 44 overs.

In reply, Greys had exactly the same problems and again only two batsmen — Shafqat (39 runs) and Skilleter (20 runs) — reached double-figures.

From 81-2, with five overs to score 12 to win, Greys subsided to 87-7 and ended up two runs short of their target.

