Harpsden turn tables with six quick wickets

HARPSDEN lost the toss and were made to bowl first by the visiting LUTON CARIBBEAN on Sunday.

But some tight opening overs from Matt Stanley and James Paice saw them pick up a wicket apiece.

This brought Anderson and Laugevine to the crease and, having played themselves, started to accelerate the scoring. Anderson was particularly aggressive and dispatched anything overpitched to the boundary.

As they approached 150, Tom Hancock was brought into the attack and he hit Anderson’s middle stump in his second over which led to Harpsden taking the final six wickets for 35 runs.

In reply, Sam Imlay fell first ball and was soon followed by Sasha Burgess to leave the hosts 15-2.

Hancock and Christian Whittaker rebuilt steadily taking the singles on offer and putting away the bad ball.

When Hancock fell for 28 runs the pattern continued with Will Stevens feeding the strike to Whittaker who took advantage of anything loose.

Whittaker was to fall for 65 runs with 35 required and it was left to Liam Eslick and Stevens to take Harpsden to a six-wicket victory with five overs left.

