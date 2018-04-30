Monday, 30 April 2018

Hosts hold their nerve

THE Checkendon season opened in damp April conditions with a 35-over friendly against Regals which proved to be low-scoring but closely contested.

John Acland-Hood’s 27 turned out to be the game’s highest score as the home side struggled in the face of consistent bowling to a total of 89 in 33.5 overs.

Regals reached 31-1 in reply but were then thwarted by the accuracy and movement of opening bowlers Dil Pazir and Ash Talreja.

Off-spinner Rama Adigantla weighed in with three further wickets as Checkendon held their nerve to secure victory by 10 runs with nine overs to spare.

