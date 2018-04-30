Hosts hold their nerve

POLICE are neglecting their job to solve crime in ... [more]
Monday, 30 April 2018
THE Checkendon season opened in damp April conditions with a 35-over friendly against Regals which proved to be low-scoring but closely contested.
John Acland-Hood’s 27 turned out to be the game’s highest score as the home side struggled in the face of consistent bowling to a total of 89 in 33.5 overs.
Regals reached 31-1 in reply but were then thwarted by the accuracy and movement of opening bowlers Dil Pazir and Ash Talreja.
Off-spinner Rama Adigantla weighed in with three further wickets as Checkendon held their nerve to secure victory by 10 runs with nine overs to spare.
30 April 2018
