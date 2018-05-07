Introna and Taylor set a new club record

ON a bitterly cold Sunday afternoon, GORING started the season in style with a convincing record-breaking victory at ASTONS.

In what appeared to be challenging batting conditions after all the recent rain, the home side got off to a flyer as they reduced Goring to 18-4.

Dogged determination from Lewis Introna and a swashbuckling innings from George Taylor saw the visitors recover to post an impressive 179-4 in their 35 overs. In doing so Introna and Taylor smashed the previous fifth wicket partnership record for Goring that had stood for more than 31 years.

Buoyed by the turnaround, Goring came out to bowl in optimistic mood but Astons openers batted with determination early on as R Smith and D Kilcoyne set a good foundation until Bally Mehla claimed the first scalp with 37 runs on the board.

Five wickets fell for eight runs as Goring rattled through Astons and made the conditions count in their favour with some accurate bowling in tricky areas.

Taylor claimed the man-of-the-match performance by adding three wickets to his efforts with the bat and was ably supported by Mehla and Peter Slade who both picked up a brace. Astons were ultimately bowled out for 84 as Goring claimed a 95-run victory.

GORING

N Singh, c Kilcoyne, b R Smith 0 P Dabra, run out 4 J Monk, c Brookes, b Kilcoyne 0 L Introna, not out 68 A Ellis, b R Smith 12 G Taylor, not out 85 Extras 10 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 179

Best bowling: R Smith 2-11.

ASTONS

R Smith, b Taylor 18 D Kilcoyne, b Mehla 15 R Harris, lbw, b Mehla 1 R Eaglestone, c Ellis, b Taylor 0 D Sadler, b Dabra 3 G Brookes, b Taylor 0 S Saunders, b Ellis 17 G Smith, lbw, b Slade 6 O Wigg, c Ellis, b Monk 7 S Smith, lbw, b Slade 1 M Wigg, not out 1 Extras 15 — TOTAL 84

Best bowling: G Taylor 3-16, B Mehla 2-10, P Slade 2-13.

Visitors GREYS GREEN ran out winners in their friendly match at HAMBLEDEN last Sunday.

Batting first the hosts were restricted to 73-8 with Shafqat taking 3-9 with the ball for the visitors.

In reply Shafqat top scored with 31 not out as the visitors eased to 74-6 to win the 35-over-a-side clash.

HAMBLEDEN

P Rosier, c Shafqat, b Jenkins 11 Rafe, b Ahmed 5 M Murton, c Rooke, b Shafqat 3 S Frances, c Rooke, b Shafqat 3 B Keene, b Ahmed 0 N Arnold, run out 17 J Jelfs, st Lambert, b Shafqat 6 J Grant, c Lambert, b Jenkins 14 C Sanders, not out 2 Extras 12 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 73

Best bowling: M Shafqat 3-9, L Jenkins 2-8, B Ahmed 2-12.

GREYS GREEN

N Dennis, b Jelfs 0 T Cross, c Frances, b Grant 0 M Shafqat, not out 31 M Lambert, c Keene, b Jelfs 0 T Rooke, lbw, b Hollis 10 M Skilleter, b Hollis 17 P Hoggart, b Sanders 5 B Ahmed, not out 0 Extras 11 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 74

Best bowling: J Jelfs 2-5, M Hollis 2-22.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS picked up a first win of the season as they won a dramatic game by 10 runs at FARLEY HILL.

In a hastily-arranged friendly on Sunday following the cancellation of their three-day tour to Leamington Spa, the visitors were asked to bat.

Michael Chard and Don Townsin made steady progress before the former edged behind off Craig Jorey.

Dan Hayden hit one huge six during a cameo 14, before Townsin was trapped lbw for 15.

Rich Ashton continued his encouraging early-season form by retiring on 51, while Olly Nicholson struck five sixes — two particularly big blows — until he was bowled by Tom Hale for 38.

The lower order chipped in with a few lusty blows, but the Maharajas were dismissed for 167.

The away side made a perfect start as Satheech Elanganathan claimed two early wickets before Ali Jalil and Simon Longfield steadied the ship.

Longfield eventually fell when he was brilliantly caught at short mid wicket by the diving Ashton, before Nicholson (2-23) claimed two quick wickets to put Peppard Stoke Row on top.

The returning Elanganathan (3-40) claimed another wicket before Kimber (3-32) took the key wicket of Jalil (73) and had Babu Mani smartly stumped by the outstanding Chard.

Craig Jorey (17) gave his side hope with a couple of big hits, but he was run out with a ball to go as Farley Hill were bowled out for 157.