Monday, 07 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Introna and Taylor set a new club record

ON a bitterly cold Sunday afternoon, GORING started the season in style with a convincing record-breaking victory at ASTONS.

In what appeared to be challenging batting conditions after all the recent rain, the home side got off to a flyer as they reduced Goring to 18-4.

Dogged determination from Lewis Introna and a swashbuckling innings from George Taylor saw the visitors recover to post an impressive 179-4 in their 35 overs. In doing so Introna and Taylor smashed the previous fifth wicket partnership record for Goring that had stood for more than 31 years.

Buoyed by the turnaround, Goring came out to bowl in optimistic mood but Astons openers batted with determination early on as R Smith and D Kilcoyne set a good foundation until Bally Mehla claimed the first scalp with 37 runs on the board.

Five wickets fell for eight runs as Goring rattled through Astons and made the conditions count in their favour with some accurate bowling in tricky areas.

Taylor claimed the man-of-the-match performance by adding three wickets to his efforts with the bat and was ably supported by Mehla and Peter Slade who both picked up a brace. Astons were ultimately bowled out for 84 as Goring claimed a 95-run victory.

GORING

N Singh, c Kilcoyne, b R Smith

0

P Dabra, run out

4

J Monk, c Brookes, b Kilcoyne

0

L Introna, not out

68

A Ellis, b R Smith

12

G Taylor, not out

85

Extras

10

TOTAL (4 wkts)

179

Best bowling: R Smith 2-11.

ASTONS

R Smith, b Taylor

18

D Kilcoyne, b Mehla

15

R Harris, lbw, b Mehla

1

R Eaglestone, c Ellis, b Taylor

0

D Sadler, b Dabra

3

G Brookes, b Taylor

0

S Saunders, b Ellis

17

G Smith, lbw, b Slade

6

O Wigg, c Ellis, b Monk

7

S Smith, lbw, b Slade

1

M Wigg, not out

1

Extras

15

TOTAL

84

Best bowling: G Taylor 3-16, B Mehla 2-10, P Slade 2-13.

Visitors GREYS GREEN ran out winners in their friendly match at HAMBLEDEN last Sunday.

Batting first the hosts were restricted to 73-8 with Shafqat taking 3-9 with the ball for the visitors.

In reply Shafqat top scored with 31 not out as the visitors eased to 74-6 to win the 35-over-a-side clash.

HAMBLEDEN

P Rosier, c Shafqat, b Jenkins

11

Rafe, b Ahmed

5

M Murton, c Rooke, b Shafqat

3

S Frances, c Rooke, b Shafqat

3

B Keene, b Ahmed

0

N Arnold, run out

17

J Jelfs, st Lambert, b Shafqat

6

J Grant, c Lambert, b Jenkins

14

C Sanders, not out

2

Extras

12

TOTAL (8 wkts)

73

Best bowling: M Shafqat 3-9, L Jenkins 2-8, B Ahmed 2-12.

GREYS GREEN

N Dennis, b Jelfs

0

T Cross, c Frances, b Grant

0

M Shafqat, not out

31

M Lambert, c Keene, b Jelfs

0

T Rooke, lbw, b Hollis

10

M Skilleter, b Hollis

17

P Hoggart, b Sanders

5

B Ahmed, not out

0

Extras

11

TOTAL (6 wkts)

74

Best bowling: J Jelfs 2-5, M Hollis 2-22.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS picked up a first win of the season as they won a dramatic game by 10 runs at FARLEY HILL.

In a hastily-arranged friendly on Sunday following the cancellation of their three-day tour to Leamington Spa, the visitors were asked to bat.

Michael Chard and Don Townsin made steady progress before the former edged behind off Craig Jorey.

Dan Hayden hit one huge six during a cameo 14, before Townsin was trapped lbw for 15.

Rich Ashton continued his encouraging early-season form by retiring on 51, while Olly Nicholson struck five sixes — two particularly big blows — until he was bowled by Tom Hale for 38.

The lower order chipped in with a few lusty blows, but the Maharajas were dismissed for 167.

The away side made a perfect start as Satheech Elanganathan claimed two early wickets before Ali Jalil and Simon Longfield steadied the ship.

Longfield eventually fell when he was brilliantly caught at short mid wicket by the diving Ashton, before Nicholson (2-23) claimed two quick wickets to put Peppard Stoke Row on top.

The returning Elanganathan (3-40) claimed another wicket before Kimber (3-32) took the key wicket of Jalil (73) and had Babu Mani smartly stumped by the outstanding Chard.

Craig Jorey (17) gave his side hope with a couple of big hits, but he was run out with a ball to go as Farley Hill were bowled out for 157.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33