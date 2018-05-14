Monday, 14 May 2018

Records tumble at Turville

A STRAW coloured wicket and warm conditions heralded TURVILLE PARK’S first outing of the season against the touring LONDON BARBARIANS on Sunday in a Twenty20 charity fixture in which the tourists proved too strong on the day.

Batting first, London Barbarians posted 146-9. Scoring duties were widely spread but Goodwins 32 not out proved decisive. Nick Henry took two wickets while Adrian Bignell helped himself to three.

In reply Turville Park had two strong contributions from Charlie Beardall and James Thornton but still failed to overhaul the target, finishing on 138-5.

World record attempts were successfully completed for longest run-up (5km, Charlie Beardall), most balls faced (and struck) in a minute (23 – Peter Briffett) and most catches held in a minute between two players over a 10-metre distance.

LONDON BARBARIANS

De san Miguel, b C Henry

19

Harrison, st —, b N Henry

26

David, c & b Bignell

8

Manoj, run out

17

Markham, b Bignell

4

Stockings, b Bignell

7

Blackett, b N Henry

1

Goodwin, not out

32

Shaikh, b Thornton

19

H Beardall, run out

5

Extras

7

TOTAL (9 wkts)

139

TURVILLE PARK

C Beardall, c & b Harrison

61

O Thornton, c & b Steedman

8

J Hunt, lbw, b Manoj

3

P Briffett, run out

0

J Thornton, not out

40

A Bignell, run out

1

C Henry, not out

12

Extras

13

TOTAL (5 wkts)

138

