Records tumble at Turville

Monday, 14 May 2018
A STRAW coloured wicket and warm conditions heralded TURVILLE PARK’S first outing of the season against the touring LONDON BARBARIANS on Sunday in a Twenty20 charity fixture in which the tourists proved too strong on the day.
Batting first, London Barbarians posted 146-9. Scoring duties were widely spread but Goodwins 32 not out proved decisive. Nick Henry took two wickets while Adrian Bignell helped himself to three.
In reply Turville Park had two strong contributions from Charlie Beardall and James Thornton but still failed to overhaul the target, finishing on 138-5.
World record attempts were successfully completed for longest run-up (5km, Charlie Beardall), most balls faced (and struck) in a minute (23 – Peter Briffett) and most catches held in a minute between two players over a 10-metre distance.
LONDON BARBARIANS
|
De san Miguel, b C Henry
|
19
|
Harrison, st —, b N Henry
|
26
|
David, c & b Bignell
|
8
|
Manoj, run out
|
17
|
Markham, b Bignell
|
4
|
Stockings, b Bignell
|
7
|
Blackett, b N Henry
|
1
|
Goodwin, not out
|
32
|
Shaikh, b Thornton
|
19
|
H Beardall, run out
|
5
|
Extras
|
7
|
—
|
TOTAL (9 wkts)
|
139
TURVILLE PARK
|
C Beardall, c & b Harrison
|
61
|
O Thornton, c & b Steedman
|
8
|
J Hunt, lbw, b Manoj
|
3
|
P Briffett, run out
|
0
|
J Thornton, not out
|
40
|
A Bignell, run out
|
1
|
C Henry, not out
|
12
|
Extras
|
13
|
—
|
TOTAL (5 wkts)
|
138
14 May 2018
