Kimber has day to remember

SAM Kimber helped PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS to an 83-run victory at SONNING on Sunday.

Fergus Nutt – fresh from scoring 167 not out for Swansea University against Glamorgan Academy on the Friday – top scored with 43 as the Unicorns totalled 157, Richard Ashton (23) and Josh Perkins (21) also chipping in.

Will Atkinson and Satheech Elanganathan kept things tight at the start of the hosts’ reply, before spinner Chris Humphreys bowled Jameel Ahamed.

Leg spinner Josh Perkins (3-21) then ran through the middle order as the Unicorns tightened the noose, before Kimber (2-5) claimed a double-wicket maiden in his opening over.

He finished with figures of 2-5 from three overs before the returning Elaganathan took a stunning caught and bowled to see Sonning dismissed for 74.

Danny May scored 88 as PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS beat GREYS GREEN by 91 runs.

The 17-year-old layed the foundations for the home side’s 191-5, Andy Watts adding 43 and Nick Sedgwick, playing his first game in years with sons Jake and Ollie, adding 19.

The Greys Green reply never really got going as Rob Dyer and Matt Hogman tied things down. Manik Nath (3-13) ripped through the visitors’ middle order and with Berkshire U13s skipper Ollie Sedgwick (2-9) also in form, Greys Green were restricted to 100-9 despite Mo Shafqat’s unbeaten 33.