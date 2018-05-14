Monday, 14 May 2018

Knight shines in derby win

HENLEY U11s got their Oxfordshire Division 1 campaign off to a winning start against PEPPARD U11s.

Peppard won the toss and elected to bowl first. Henley’s opening batsmen Ben Knight and Emerson Proctor opened with Emerson hitting 12 before being bowled by H Memon.

Tom Atkinson joined Knight in the middle and hit a quick 11 before being bowled by T King.

Captain Conor Quinn helped Henley pass the 50 mark before Dougie Amlot, Harry Wildgoose and Jack Bradbury helped Henley to 117-5 with Knight leaving the field not out at the end of the innings on 17.

In reply Knight, Tom Francis, Fin Scott, Quinn, Wildgoose and Emerson all took wickets as Peppard were restricted to 77.

HENLEY U13s lost out in a keenly contested cup match against BOYNE HILL U13s on Sunday. Boyne Hill put on 98-5 with Henley falling short on 85-7.

