Worsfold stars for Woodcote

Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING’S successful battle for gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 14 May 2018
WOODCOTE captain James Worsfold put in a star performance with the ball as the visitors got their Premier Division season off to a six-wicket winning start at FARLEY HILL on Saturday.
Following a wet spring the pitch and outfield were slow, making a high-scoring game unlikely. Winning the toss Worsfold elected to field and after a good opening spell by Ryan Van Heerden, the skipper came on to bowl nine overs of quality off-spin to finish with 6-17.
When Woodcote batted they didn’t have things all their own way against a good bowling attack. Eventually, patient innings’ from Jez Mayo and Simon Fuller, making his league debut after 23 years with the club, paved the way for a six wicket win in 29 overs.
FARLEY HILL
|
R Ditchburn, c Lennard, b Van Heerden
|
4
|
S Longfield, b Van Heerden
|
14
|
A Jalil, c Mayo, b Danks
|
16
|
B Hussain, c Van Heerden, b Danks
|
16
|
G Coney, b Worsfold
|
1
|
M Sheridan, not out
|
12
|
J Gunasekera, b Worsfold
|
4
|
M Mani, st Lennard, b Worsfold
|
0
|
T Hale, c Mayo, b Worsfold
|
1
|
C Jorey, b Worsfold
|
5
|
A Marr, b Worsfold
|
0
|
Extras
|
14
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
87
Best bowling: J Worsfold 6-17, B Danks 2-14, R Van Heerden 2-26.
WOODCOTE
|
R Lennard, lbw, b Hale
|
10
|
JP Brouard, b Jorey
|
8
|
J Clark, c & b Sheridan
|
7
|
J Mayo, not out
|
21
|
S Fuller, lbw, b Gunasekera
|
21
|
B Danks, not out
|
3
|
Extras
|
19
|
—
|
TOTAL (4 wkts)
|
89
Elsewhere in the division GORING suffered a losing draw away at IBIS MAPLEDURHAM. Batting first the home side put on 235-2. In reply Goring closed on 150-7.
Ian Jackson stole the show as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds hammered HAWLEY by 119 runs in their Division 1 showdown.
Rob Simmons (57), Gerry Bacon (46) and Carl Hvass (30 not out) – making his last appearance before moving to Somerset – helped the home side post 206-6 from their 45
overs, Imran Khan taking 3-42.
Hawley started their reply well, but from 38-0 they subsided in the face of a brilliant spell from Jackson (5-22), and 14-year-old Owen Simmons also helped himself to 2-21 from 11 overs as the visitors were knocked over for 87.
14 May 2018
More News:
Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING’S successful battle for gold in the ... [more]
Garage eyes new premises to make way for housing
A GARAGE in Sonning Common which is being forced ... [more]
School staff join charity walk for sick colleague
SIX members of staff at Robert Piggott Infant ... [more]
POLL: Have your say