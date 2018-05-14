Worsfold stars for Woodcote

WOODCOTE captain James Worsfold put in a star performance with the ball as the visitors got their Premier Division season off to a six-wicket winning start at FARLEY HILL on Saturday.

Following a wet spring the pitch and outfield were slow, making a high-scoring game unlikely. Winning the toss Worsfold elected to field and after a good opening spell by Ryan Van Heerden, the skipper came on to bowl nine overs of quality off-spin to finish with 6-17.

When Woodcote batted they didn’t have things all their own way against a good bowling attack. Eventually, patient innings’ from Jez Mayo and Simon Fuller, making his league debut after 23 years with the club, paved the way for a six wicket win in 29 overs.

FARLEY HILL

R Ditchburn, c Lennard, b Van Heerden 4 S Longfield, b Van Heerden 14 A Jalil, c Mayo, b Danks 16 B Hussain, c Van Heerden, b Danks 16 G Coney, b Worsfold 1 M Sheridan, not out 12 J Gunasekera, b Worsfold 4 M Mani, st Lennard, b Worsfold 0 T Hale, c Mayo, b Worsfold 1 C Jorey, b Worsfold 5 A Marr, b Worsfold 0 Extras 14 — TOTAL 87

Best bowling: J Worsfold 6-17, B Danks 2-14, R Van Heerden 2-26.

WOODCOTE

R Lennard, lbw, b Hale 10 JP Brouard, b Jorey 8 J Clark, c & b Sheridan 7 J Mayo, not out 21 S Fuller, lbw, b Gunasekera 21 B Danks, not out 3 Extras 19 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 89

Elsewhere in the division GORING suffered a losing draw away at IBIS MAPLEDURHAM. Batting first the home side put on 235-2. In reply Goring closed on 150-7.

Ian Jackson stole the show as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds hammered HAWLEY by 119 runs in their Division 1 showdown.

Rob Simmons (57), Gerry Bacon (46) and Carl Hvass (30 not out) – making his last appearance before moving to Somerset – helped the home side post 206-6 from their 45

overs, Imran Khan taking 3-42.

Hawley started their reply well, but from 38-0 they subsided in the face of a brilliant spell from Jackson (5-22), and 14-year-old Owen Simmons also helped himself to 2-21 from 11 overs as the visitors were knocked over for 87.