Monday, 14 May 2018

Worsfold stars for Woodcote

WOODCOTE captain James Worsfold put in a star performance with the ball as the visitors got their Premier Division season off to a six-wicket winning start at FARLEY HILL on Saturday.

Following a wet spring the pitch and outfield were slow, making a high-scoring game unlikely. Winning the toss Worsfold elected to field and after a good opening spell by Ryan Van Heerden, the skipper came on to bowl nine overs of quality off-spin to finish with 6-17.

When Woodcote batted they didn’t have things all their own way against a good bowling attack. Eventually, patient innings’ from Jez Mayo and Simon Fuller, making his league debut after 23 years with the club, paved the way for a six wicket win in 29 overs.

FARLEY HILL

R Ditchburn, c Lennard, b Van Heerden

4

S Longfield, b Van Heerden

14

A Jalil, c Mayo, b Danks

16

B Hussain, c Van Heerden, b Danks

16

G Coney, b Worsfold

1

M Sheridan, not out

12

J Gunasekera, b Worsfold

4

M Mani, st Lennard, b Worsfold

0

T Hale, c Mayo, b Worsfold

1

C Jorey, b Worsfold

5

A Marr, b Worsfold

0

Extras

14

TOTAL

87

Best bowling: J Worsfold 6-17, B Danks 2-14, R Van Heerden 2-26.

WOODCOTE

R Lennard, lbw, b Hale

10

JP Brouard, b Jorey

8

J Clark, c & b Sheridan

7

J Mayo, not out

21

S Fuller, lbw, b Gunasekera

21

B Danks, not out

3

Extras

19

TOTAL (4 wkts)

89

Elsewhere in the division GORING suffered a losing draw away at IBIS MAPLEDURHAM. Batting first the home side put on 235-2. In reply Goring closed on 150-7.

Ian Jackson stole the show as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds hammered HAWLEY by 119 runs in their Division 1 showdown.

Rob Simmons (57), Gerry Bacon (46) and Carl Hvass (30 not out) – making his last appearance before moving to Somerset – helped the home side post 206-6 from their 45
overs, Imran Khan taking 3-42.

Hawley started their reply well, but from 38-0 they subsided in the face of a brilliant spell from Jackson (5-22), and 14-year-old Owen Simmons also helped himself to 2-21 from 11 overs as the visitors were knocked over for 87.

