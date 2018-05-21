Shah hits winning runs

GREYS GREEN narrowly saw off visitors FRIMLEY GREEN in a friendly match last Sunday in which the visitors’ Rahim finished with bowling figures of 7-36.

Invited to bat the visitors found Greys’ opening attack difficult to handle but seemed to have weathered the storm. Ahmed gained reward for his fine spell with two quick wickets, both comprehensively bowled which, added to an un-necessary run-out, left the visitors wobbling at 20-3.

Two more wickets fell before the half-century was reached but the arrival of Carr changed the tenor of the game, driving and pulling powerfully and scoring several sixes to boost his team’s total. Once opener Greaves was dismissed, Carr ran out of partners and Frimley’s innings closed on 116.

Greys looked as if they might reach their target at a canter, with 27 coming from the first four overs but once Rahim found his length, he proved to be difficult to handle as four wickets fell cheaply.

When Lambert fell to Rahim, the situation became interesting, especially when Skilleter departed soon after. At 108-6, it seemed all over but Rahim took three more wickets to leave Greys on 115-9. J Holroyd survived the last ball of Rahim’s over and to Greys’ relief, Shah hit the two runs required to win.

FRIMLEY GREEN

A Greaves, b Bhanu 21 M Russell, b Ahmed 0 V Kauuri, run out 0 A Kumar, b Ahmed 2 S Dollu, b Ahmed 0 A Rahim, b Shah 5 D Carr, not out 49 J Barkers, c Cross, b Bhanu 0 A Rastogi, c Lambert, b Bhanu 6 S Etikalia, c Davies, b Skilleter 2 Extras 30 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 116

Best bowling: B Ahmed 3-10, S Bhanu 3-21.

GREYS GREEN

M Shafqat, b Rahim 10 B Ahmed, b Etikalia 17 T Cross, c Rahim 1 M Skilleter, c Dollu, b Rastogi 25 N Holroyd, c & b Rahim 4 M Lambert, c Dollu, b Rahim 26 L Jenkins, b Rahim 1 A Davies, b Rahim 9 S Bhanu, lbw, b Rahim 0 P Shah, not out 8 J Holroyd, not out 0 Extras 19 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 117

Best bowling: A Rahim 7-36.