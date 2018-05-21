Monday, 21 May 2018

Sides left frustrated by abandonment

PEPPARD STOKE ROW’S Berkshire, Mid Bucks and Chilterns League Championship clash at home to title local rivals HARPSDEN was rained off with the game evenly balanced last Saturday.

Departing from their normal bat-first policy the hosts elected to field, but visiting openers Sam Imlay and Ollie Heath looked in fine fettle as they put on 31.

The stand was ended when Sam Fooks had Imlay superbly caught at first slip by youngster Ben West, and the same bowler then accounted for Stefan Franklin with a yorker.

Fooks (4-39 off 15 overs) took a fine caught and bowled to get rid of Heath, and when Harpsden skipper Ben Hancock was held by Josh Perkins off Fooks, the away side were 70-4.

Dion Sampson induced an edge from Michael Shortis which was well snaffled at first slip by Richard Ashton to make it 72-5, but Harpsden fought their way back into the game as Will Stevens (37 not out) and Tom Hancock (36 not out) more than doubled their side’s score before rain halted proceedings with the visitors 146-5 from 43 overs.

