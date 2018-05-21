Monday, 21 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Worsfold and Pearson shine on derby day before rain stops play

Worsfold and Pearson shine on derby day before rain stops play

ONLY two matches survived last Saturday’s afternoon rain throughout all four divisions.

In the Premier Division WOODCOTE had bowled themselves into a commanding position in their derby clash at home to CHECKENDON before the rain caused the game to be abandoned.

After Checkendon had won the toss and elected to bat, Mark Pearson started the rot with a fearsome opening spell of 11 overs which saw him take 4-17. When he took a break, skipper, James Worsfold took over with his slow spin and took his tally for the season to 10 wickets in two games by helping himself to 4-16, including clean bowling top-scorer, Kaishetty. Checkendon were dismissed in under 33 overs for 107 before the match was halted.

In Division 1 the rain came to PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds’ aid at SHINFIELD.

After being asked to bat, the visitors lost three early wickets before Gerry Bacon and skipper Riaan Ackerman steadied the ship.

However, their departure left Peppard Stoke Row on the ropes, and despite a rearguard from Roy Hayden and Ian Jackson, the visitors had only reached 73-5 when the game was ended after 29.4 overs.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33