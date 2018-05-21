Worsfold and Pearson shine on derby day before rain stops play

ONLY two matches survived last Saturday’s afternoon rain throughout all four divisions.

In the Premier Division WOODCOTE had bowled themselves into a commanding position in their derby clash at home to CHECKENDON before the rain caused the game to be abandoned.

After Checkendon had won the toss and elected to bat, Mark Pearson started the rot with a fearsome opening spell of 11 overs which saw him take 4-17. When he took a break, skipper, James Worsfold took over with his slow spin and took his tally for the season to 10 wickets in two games by helping himself to 4-16, including clean bowling top-scorer, Kaishetty. Checkendon were dismissed in under 33 overs for 107 before the match was halted.

In Division 1 the rain came to PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds’ aid at SHINFIELD.

After being asked to bat, the visitors lost three early wickets before Gerry Bacon and skipper Riaan Ackerman steadied the ship.

However, their departure left Peppard Stoke Row on the ropes, and despite a rearguard from Roy Hayden and Ian Jackson, the visitors had only reached 73-5 when the game was ended after 29.4 overs.