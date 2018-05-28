Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Unicorns openers do the damage

SCOTT Harris (93) and Don Townsin (83) put on a 159-run opening stand as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS beat READING UNIVERSITY STAFF by 135 runs on Sunday.

Harris was the initial aggressor until he edged behind but useful cameos from Fergus Nutt (32) and skipper Richard Ashton (35 from 13 balls) helped the Unicorns to an imposing 269-6 from their 35 overs.

Matt Hogman (2-21) showcased his ability to swing the ball both ways during a fiery opening spell, and with Satheech Elanganathan (4-22) also on top form – aided by a sensational stumping from stand-in wicketkeeper Ashton – the Staff were reduced to 57-6.

Bruce Main (39) and Holmes (28) added a level of respectability to the scorecard, but with Nutt bowling the former and debutant Ian Potter (2-4) bagging a brace, Unicorns were able to dismiss the visitors for 134.

