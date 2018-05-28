Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Shiplake take derby honours

SHIPLAKE COLLEGE convincingly won their match against local rivals THE ORATORY SCHOOL by 10 wickets on Wednesday of last week.

After bowling the home team out for 69, Shiplake successfully chased the total in six overs.

Pick of the bowlers was Callum Theodorou, who took three wickets, and vice-captain Ollie Brown scored an impressive 51 not out from just 21 balls.

The U15 A team also won their away fixture with Oratory by eight wickets. Opening batsman Ed Atkinson top scored with 36 for Shiplake.

The previous day saw the U14 A team winning by 14 runs against the same opposition.

