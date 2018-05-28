Hosts suffer knock-out blow against Finchley

HENLEY WOMEN crashed out of the Club Cup Twenty20 competition at the second round stage when they lost out at home to a strong FINCHLEY side last Sunday.

Henley skipper Romilly Hayward won the toss and put the visitors into bat with Ireland and Middlesex opener Cat Dalton and captain and Herts county Kylie White opening the Finchley account.

Hayward opened the bowling and conceded just two runs from the first over. Maddie Brown kept up the good work adjusting her length by her second over giving away just a single run. First change bowlers Catherine Guppy and Ellen Tiffin both bowled tight first overs but with Finchley settling in at the crease they began to attack the shorter balls and by the end of the eight the visitors were 59-4.

Hayward brought herself back on to try and stem the flow and restricted Finchley to just three runs from the over. Jasmine Rampton also bowled a good line and length giving just 12 from her two overs.

A Hayward no ball and impending free hit was dealt with efficiently before Hayward bowled a Yorker. A breakthrough came in the 13th over when Lari Haylar forced an error from the Finchley captain who sent the ball into the safe hands of Guppy at mid-off for 95-1.

Heather Bonnell and 14-year-old Ana Cauchi bowled well but as Henley approached the closing overs Dalton and Dutch international De Lange were on a mission to post a defendable total. Dalton hit three consecutive sixes out of the ground to finish on 108 not out as Finchley closed on 185-1.

In reply openers Bonnell and Rampton took to the crease and made a confident start against Finchley’s opening bowlers. By the second over Bonnell had dispatched the first loose delivery to the boundary and with well selected shots and smart running by the seventh over Henley were beginning to settle.

Bonnell began to increase the run rate in the eight over reaching the boundary with two consecutive shots before Rampton lost her wicket, caught behind.

With Guppy joining Bonnell at the crease Henley kept the scoreboard ticking over and by the drinks break after 10 overs Henley were on 43-1. With the girls on a mission to keep fighting, they continued to select their shots well but Bonnell’s innings came to an end when she was caught going for one big shot too many.

Mia Rogers joined Guppy bringing and wasted no time striking a series of twos and fours before falling to a sharp stumping. Lari Haylar joined Guppy and began her innings well but the strong Middlesex opener returned to take Haylar’s wicket. Ellysha Franklin batted well, adding runs to the board but her wicket fell to a fine delivery from Scotland’s Levenson.

Tiffin took to the crease and batted determinedly against the Finchley bowling onslaught reaching the boundary and running quick singles. With two more wickets falling in quick succession Henley approached the final over with Tiffin, supported by Tori Taylor, closing out the innings on 93-8.