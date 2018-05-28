Stevens guides side to victory

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
AN early start time marked a quickly rearranged game with TURVILLE PARK hosting local rivals HARPSDEN on Sunday.
Turville won the toss and elected to bat on a dry firm pitch. The innings began strongly with an opening partnership between Colin Simon and Harry Beardall reaching 77 before the fall of the first wicket. This now built upon by a further 45 runs added for the second wicket with the arrival of Stephen Bucknill at the crease.
Harry Beardall finally fell on 77 runs. With Gulfraz now beginning to bowl some well judged spin for Harpsden, the runs began to gradually slow, and finally dry up with Turville finishing on 188 off 46 overs.
In reply Harpsden started positively with a strong opening partnership finally ending on 67 with a chaotic run out. Opening bat Sam Imlay went on to score 76 runs.
Three wickets fell for 10 runs and there was a point midway through the innings with the run rate faltering that a close finish might come into play. However a couple of hard catch chances missed, and Will Stevens adeptly steered Harpsden to a win with overs to spare.
TURVILLE PARK
|
C Simon, lbw, b Stevens
|
20
|
H Beardall, b R Birkett
|
77
|
S Bucknill, lbw, b Gulfraz
|
15
|
J Hancock, c —, b Gulfraz
|
12
|
D Stewart, b Gulfraz
|
11
|
J Thornton, b Martin
|
1
|
J Sturt, st —, b Gulfraz
|
17
|
C Henry, c —, b Imlay
|
3
|
C Rogers, b Gulfraz
|
7
|
N Henry, not out
|
2
|
Extras
|
23
|
—
|
TOTAL (9 wkts)
|
188
Best bowling: Gulfraz 5-23.
HARPSDEN
|
S Imlay, lbw, b Hancock
|
76
|
M Stanley, run out
|
13
|
A Birkett, b N Henry
|
20
|
J Bradley, lbw, b Hancock
|
6
|
J Moore, not out
|
31
|
W Stevens, not out
|
29
|
Extras
|
16
|
—
|
TOTAL (4 wkts)
|
191
Best bowling: J Hancock 2-24.
28 May 2018
