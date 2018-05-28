Young wins match with huge six

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
Monday, 28 May 2018
ON a good batting wicket NETTLEBED came out on top in a close encounter with visitors STONOR on Sunday.
Ian Cripps was the mainstay of the innings with a for the visitors with a chanceless 81 not out and Powell 39 not out added some late runs. Thirteen-year-old Tom Vockins bowled a tidy four over spell on his debut.
In reply Nettlebed started aggressively with Greg Bennett again looking in fine touch. Once he departed Lee Vockins and Ahmad Osman started to despatch the ball to all parts of the ground and it was left to Chris Young to seal victory in the last over with a straight six.
STONOR
|
I Cripps, not out
|
81
|
E Earle, c L Vockins, b Osman
|
26
|
N Williams, c R Simmons, b L Vockins
|
24
|
M Lovatt, c Bryant, b S Butler
|
5
|
R Mendir, lbw, b Bennett
|
0
|
J Powell, not out
|
39
|
Extras
|
26
|
—
|
TOTAL (4 wkts)
|
201
NETTLEBED
|
G Bennett, b Austin
|
43
|
R Simmons, c Kavanagh, b Powell
|
20
|
L Vockins, b Lovatt
|
43
|
A Osman, not out
|
43
|
C Young, not out
|
25
|
Extras
|
28
|
—
|
TOTAL (3 wkts)
|
202
28 May 2018
More News:
Women walk through the night for cancer charity
A TEAM of staff from a Wargrave school raised ... [more]
Police under fire again for lack of presence in village
POLICING in Sonning Common has been criticised by ... [more]
POLL: Have your say