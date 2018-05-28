Young wins match with huge six

ON a good batting wicket NETTLEBED came out on top in a close encounter with visitors STONOR on Sunday.

Ian Cripps was the mainstay of the innings with a for the visitors with a chanceless 81 not out and Powell 39 not out added some late runs. Thirteen-year-old Tom Vockins bowled a tidy four over spell on his debut.

In reply Nettlebed started aggressively with Greg Bennett again looking in fine touch. Once he departed Lee Vockins and Ahmad Osman started to despatch the ball to all parts of the ground and it was left to Chris Young to seal victory in the last over with a straight six.

STONOR

I Cripps, not out 81 E Earle, c L Vockins, b Osman 26 N Williams, c R Simmons, b L Vockins 24 M Lovatt, c Bryant, b S Butler 5 R Mendir, lbw, b Bennett 0 J Powell, not out 39 Extras 26 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 201

NETTLEBED