Monday, 28 May 2018

Young wins match with huge six

ON a good batting wicket NETTLEBED came out on top in a close encounter with visitors STONOR on Sunday.

Ian Cripps was the mainstay of the innings with a for the visitors with a chanceless 81 not out and Powell 39 not out added some late runs. Thirteen-year-old Tom Vockins bowled a tidy four over spell on his debut.

In reply Nettlebed started aggressively with Greg Bennett again looking in fine touch. Once he departed Lee Vockins and Ahmad Osman started to despatch the ball to all parts of the ground and it was left to Chris Young to seal victory in the last over with a straight six.

STONOR

I Cripps, not out

81

E Earle, c L Vockins, b Osman

26

N Williams, c R Simmons, b L Vockins

24

M Lovatt, c Bryant, b S Butler

5

R Mendir, lbw, b Bennett

0

J Powell, not out

39

Extras

26

TOTAL (4 wkts)

201

NETTLEBED

G Bennett, b Austin

43

R Simmons, c Kavanagh, b Powell

20

L Vockins, b Lovatt

43

A Osman, not out

43

C Young, not out

25

Extras

28

TOTAL (3 wkts)

202

