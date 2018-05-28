Opener’s century not enough

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
CHECKENDON had the better of their Premier Division draw at home to GORING last Saturday.
The visitors reduced Checkendon to 15-4 in the 13th over of this derby match thanks to left arm opener Jonny Khokhar and the experienced Peter Slade.
A partnership of 105 between John Acland-Hood and Ash Talreja proved to be match defining. Acland-Hood remained undefeated on 109 and Talreja made 55 as the home team reached 209-7 despite four catches for Goring wicket-keeper Jonny Russell.
Accurate away swing bowling from all rounder Talreja piled further pressure on the visitors until an fine innings from George Taylor, who hit 90 in 48 balls including eight sixes, came close to winning the game for Goring.
The final twist occurred when Checkendon skipper Vikas Chib returned to the attack at the death, clean bowling the cavalier Taylor and conceding only five runs in four overs. The visitors eventually held out for the losing draw, 12 runs in arrears.
CHECKENDON
|
U Tikoo, lbw, b Slade
|
6
|
J Acland-Hood, not out
|
109
|
S Aruna, c Russell, b Khokhar
|
0
|
J Warren, c Russell, b Khokhar
|
0
|
S Kaishetty, b Khokhar
|
0
|
A Talreja, c Russell, b Dabra
|
55
|
A Tyagi, c Russell, b Taylor
|
19
|
V Chib, b Taylor
|
1
|
S Arrowsmith, not out
|
3
|
Extras
|
16
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
209
GORING
|
A Benning, lbw, b Tyagi
|
29
|
D Carrier, c A-Hood, b Talreja
|
21
|
J Khokhar, c Kaishetty, b Aruna
|
26
|
G Taylor, b Chib
|
90
|
N Kulkarni, c Tikoo, b Talreja
|
2
|
J Russell, b Tyagi
|
3
|
P Dabra, not out
|
10
|
M Norman, b Aruna
|
2
|
P Slade, run out
|
2
|
K Sharma, b Aruna
|
6
|
A Ellis, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
6
|
—
|
TOTAL (9 wkts)
|
197
In Division 1 PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds were gunned down by 10 wickets at TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE.
Roy Hayden (17) and Riaan Ackerman (16) battled away after Shiva Nagam (4-6) had blown away the visitors’ top order, but chasing a target of 75, Twyford were able to secure a comfortable victory.
