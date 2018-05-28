Ton up Ollie shines for Goring

OLLIE Carrier hit a century as hosts GORING ran out winners in their 35 overs a side friendly match with CHECKENDON at the Gardiner Recreation Ground on Sunday.

Goring batted first with openers Carrier and Andy Ankerson taking advantage of favourable batting conditions. Some strong early hitting meant Goring got off to a quick start before Ankerson was forced to retire hurt.

Matt Norman came in helped increase the tempo with some good running between the wickets. Carrier retired on 104 not out following a partnership with Norman of 109. Some further big hitting by George Taylor (50) meant the home side finished on 264 off their allotted overs.

After tea Checkendon stumbled in their response losing three quick wickets, with tight bowling from openers Slade and Ellis. Westcar (68) and Warren (61) steadied the Checkendon ship hitting 68 and 61 respectively before Goring regained control bowling the away side out for 206 from 32 overs.