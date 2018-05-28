Whitchurch fall short of target

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
Monday, 28 May 2018
GREYS GREEN ran out winners by four runs at WHITCHURCH on Sunday in a 35 overs a side match.
The visitors got off to a slow start with just 35-2 on the board after 18 overs due to the movement off the pitch extracted by the opening bowlers, Riyas and Grogan.
Even brothers Shafqat and Ahmed took a while to get going but, along with sharp running, they started to locate the boundary more often and it was a surprise when Ahmed fell to a good catch, just short of his half-century.
Shafqat made no such mistake, ending an innings of determination on 67 not out and Greys, also indebted to a late flurry from Holroyd, ended on 168-3.
Despite their last 17 overs accruing 133 runs, Greys’ total was well within reach and Whitchurch started off at a good rate, reaching 57-1 in quick time, mainly due to Chapman and then R Leach.
Three wickets then fell cheaply and at 88-5 Greys seemed to have taken back control but Neeson and Riyas edged Whitchurch back into contention before they were both bowled and their side still 23 runs short of their target.
With 14 required from the final over, Grogan just failed in his effort, leaving Greys the winners.
GREYS GREEN
|
P Hoggart, b Grogan
|
0
|
T Cross, c Steward, b Turner
|
14
|
M Shafqat, not out
|
67
|
B Ahmed, c Chapman, b Palmer
|
47
|
N Holroyd, not out
|
12
|
Extras
|
28
|
—
|
TOTAL (3 wkts)
|
168
WHITCHURCH
|
T Chapman, c Dawkins, b Shafqat
|
36
|
J Steward, b Shafqat
|
11
|
R Leach, b Alexander
|
26
|
J Leach, c Davies, b Shafqat
|
0
|
D Hartlen, b Rooke
|
0
|
C Neeson, b Ahmed
|
22
|
S Riyas, b Alexander
|
25
|
R Palmer, b Alexander
|
4
|
N Turner, not out
|
4
|
C Grogan, not out
|
14
|
Extras
|
21
|
—
|
TOTAL (8 wkts)
|
164
Best bowling: M Shafqat 3-18, F Alexander 3-25.
