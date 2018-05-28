Allum and Cowdell pile on the runs for Wargrave

HENLEY 2nds ran out winners in their Division 1 clash with BOYNE HILL at the Brakspear Ground last Saturday.

Batting first the visitors were dismissed for 195 with Nick Johnson taking 4-33 for the hosts. In reply Charles Homewood top scored with 53 not out as Henley reached their target of 196-8.

KIDMORE END ran out winners in their home Division 2A clash with CHESHAM 2nds in a match that saw the visitors win the toss and elect to bowl first.

The bowlers started well, nearly making an early breakthrough, but for some missed catches. Burslem and Easton batted well with the former player delivering a number of back foot drives whilst the latter regularly hit the gaps. Chesham changed their bowlers, but this did not change the batting as the opening pair ran well between the wickets and continued to accumulate.

The first wicket to fall was Easton for 76 from 108 balls. His innings showed great maturity as he reverse swept a number of the deliveries into gaps. The second wicket to fall was BursLem who was bowled for a patient 91 runs from 121 balls.

The middle order came in and attempted to press forward at pace, initially this did not go well as Leonard was adjudged lbw, but Ashby and Burnigham were merciless on anything loose as they both struck the ball with brutality. Both batsmen hit some mighty blows but Burnigham’s strike rate was impressive as he blasted his way to 77 from just 32 balls, hitting five sixes. This acceleration was essential as the score passed 300.

Ashby was also ferocious in his batting, scoring 33 not out from a meager 18 deliverers. Wickets did fall in the last few overs as batsmen came in, scored and kept the foot on the accelerator. Kidmore End finished their innings on 329-6 from their 50 overs.

The start of the second inning was equally rapid as Chesham went after this mighty total. Runs flowed but wickets also fell, as Frost made the initial breakthrough. Jeff Sheldon bowled 10 canny consecutive overs gaining a wicket for his efforts and conceding just 36 runs.

However, the day belonged to batsmen and despite Umer Faroqi also bowling well runs kept flowing for Chesham. Kidmore would only take four wickets on the day, one to Frost, one to Sheldon, one to Faroqi and one run out.

The batting pair of Weatehrall and White made the Kidmore bowlers suffer. They took to any loose bowling with delight, gorging on runs. The Kidmore team ended up being satisfied to simply contain and hope that they could prevent the batting team from sprinting over the line.

In the last 10 overs Chesham were keeping up with the run rate. It took some accurate bowling from Frost and Ashby to slow the progress and some nerves of steel from Holland and Easton to finish the job. In the end Kidmore End defended their total over 329 by 15 runs as they contained Chesham to 314-4.

In Division 2B WARGRAVE made the most of the fielding restrictions, getting off to flying start scoring 102 in the first 10 overs with Mandip Sohi (55) and then Sam Bowers (31) taking the attack to THATCHAM TOWN’S bowlers.

Opener Will Allum (96) was then joined by Michael Cowdell (97) who worked the ball around well to tick the score along, both falling just short of centuries. Captain Neal Robinson hit a quick fire 27 as Wargrave amassed 310-5 from their allotted 50 overs.

This was always going to be tough score for Thatcham to chase and it quickly became more difficult with Toby Greatwood (5-1-33-2) and Jack Clark (6-0-45-1) removing the openers early. Greatwood, bowling quickly, also picked up the third wicket with a well-directed bouncer. Spin was then brought on from both ends with Mark Firth (10-3-12-2) bowling tightly and allowing Robinson (10-0-34-4) to benefit from the pressure and pick up wickets at the other end. Thatcham were finally all out for 126 in 31.4 overs.

HENLEY 3rds crashed to an eight wicket defeat against WHITE WALTHAM 2nds in their Division 4A clash at Nettlebed.

Batting first Henley were bowled out for 153 with number three batsman Prakash Gurung top scoring with 85. In reply White Waltham eased to 157-2 from 24 overs to win the match. Youngster Kiran Lal (100) scored his maiden century for WARGRAVE 2nds in beating THATCHAM TOWN 2nds by 77 runs in Division 5B. Batting first on a slightly two-paced wicket, Wargrave had a slow start reaching 63-3 in the first 25 overs. They were able to up the pace with Jonathan Colbourne (47) adding impetus in the middle overs to ensure that Wargrave posted a respectable 210 from their 45 overs.

In reply, Thatcham found it difficult to sustain lengthy partnerships with Wargrave taking wickets at regular intervals. Arul Appelvoo (10-1-22-4) was successful once again, picking up important early wickets, and this was backed up by some great bowling from mystery leg spinner Adit Rajiv (7-1-33-3) and quick bowler Jonny Rimmer (8-3-24-1). Thatcham were bowled out for 133.

Visitors KIDMORE END 2nds suffered an eight wicket Division 7A defeat at WOKINGHAM 4ths. Batting first the visitors put on 190-9 with Luke Gray top scoring with 43. In reply Wokingham eased to 192-2 to take the honours.

In a tight match at Knowl Hill in Division 8A WARGRAVE 3rds beat BRADFIELD 2nds by 14 runs. Batting first, Wargrave reached 191 all out in 39.2 overs with Sam Warren (33), Christopher Hattey (37) and Ken Clark (31) the main contributors. Bradfield got close with Ben Hardy (102 not out ) nearly getting them over the line, but some tight bowling, particularly from 14 year old Sravan Konidena (10-2-28-4) ensured that they fell just short.

In Division 9A KIDMORE END 3rds suffered a nine-wicket loss at FINCHAMPSTEAD 5ths. Batting first D Saundh scored 64 as Kidmore End were bowled out for 177. In reply Finchampstead put on 178-1.