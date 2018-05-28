Birkett’s ton not enough as visitors hold out for draw

HURLEY slipped to a comprehensive 91 run Premier Division defeat at home to HOLMER GREEN last Saturday.

In what was at times a tetchy affair, the visitors batted first adding a cautious 42 before Imran Arshad bowled Deep immediately after the first drinks break.

Naeem Akhtar and Arshad had kept the visitors in check, but Salter and Little added 56 in 10 overs. Shabob Riaz was in fine form and Little was the first of his four wickets, and a smart caught and bowled accounted for Wearcoon at 146-3 from 34 overs.

A clatter of wickets followed with two run-outs facilitated by Riaz. Ed Harris pushed the accelerator at the cost of his two compatriots and shovelling Akhtar over long leg for six.

With Holmer Green persistently warned for running down the pitch, five penalty runs were awarded to Hurley.

Akhtar dismissed Harris as the visitors closed their 45 overs at 212-9 taking 30 from the last three overs.

Holmer deployed a barrage of seam as Hurley’s top order was blown away at 32-4 from nine overs. Akhtar and Riaz were then dismissed before 15-year-old Josh Cole was out for 30.

Cole battled for an impressive 30 adding 34 for the sixth wicket with another young talent Joe Graham. Hurley then fell away being dismissed for a disappointing 121 inside 34 overs.

HOLMER GREEN

N Little, b Riaz 38 Deep, b Arshad 20 J Salter, run out 41 D Wearcoon, c & b Riaz 21 R Wallace, lbw, b Riaz 0 E Harris, b Akhtar 33 Joe Gumb, run out 3 R Foster, b Akhtar 1 D Little, b Riaz 8 Jake Gumb, not out 14 Extras 33 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 212

Best bowling: S Riaz 4-64.

HURLEY

I Arshad, b Jerman 6 D Simoes, b Salter 0 N Akhtar, b Salter 14 S Riaz, b Little 15 H Graham, c Foster, b Jerman 0 J Cole, b Gumb 30 J Graham, c Wearcoon, b Foster 25 G Double, b Foster 8 J Dawson, b Foster 8 P Ridgeway, lbw, b Wearcoon 0 M Walton, not out 0 Extras 15 — TOTAL 121

Best bowling: R Foster 3-15, J Salter 2-19, S Jerman 2-20.

HARPSDEN 2nds skipper, James Brooks, playing his first game of the season, won the toss and elected to bat on a pitch that appeared likely to give significant support to the seamers early on in this Division 3 clash at KNOTTY GREEN.

Sasha Burgess batted sensibly and was particularly brutal on the bad balls, especially anything full which he dispatched to the straight boundary with ease.

The visitors lost Tom Mitchell and Horatio Cary to good balls and at 37-2, Harpsden were looking vulnerable but in form Adam Birkett, who normally opens for the firsts but was unable to make their earlier start time due to exams, came in to join Burgess and the two of them moved along with Birkett stroking regular boundaries, with his first seven scoring shots all being along the floor boundaries. The duo pushed the run rate up towards five an over.

Burgess was Yorkered for 66 which brought in James Moore to join Birkett and they put on 45 before Moore was adjudged lbw. This resulted in Toby Stevens being given the opportunity to put on some quick runs and he was only dismissed by a fine caught and bowled by Mike Widdowson.

A golden duck from Brooks was followed by James Aston and Birkett putting on 34 in quick time as the latter completed his century with a straight six and then followed it up with two others before skying one to extra cover in the second last over for 114.

Jon Stanley and Aston pushed the Harpsden total up to 252-7 at the end of their allotted overs

The Knotty Green reply started with Rod Birkett dismissing A Patel with a ball that was well caught by Adam Birkett whilst Stevens got Jonny Patel with a ball that climbed and he was well caught off the glove behind the wicket by Stanley.

At 39-2 Harpsden looked like they were in control but Tommy Patel and Scading batted sensibly and with an element of good fortune possible catches fell just out of reach but they were punishing on the bad balls and pushed the score along to 182 before a run out from Stanley ended opening batsman Tommy Patel's knock on 90.

From 182-2 Knotty Green fell away as they searched for quick runs but they were undone by some good Harpsden catching by Burgess, Brooks and Adam Birkett and some good death bowling from Horatio Cary, who finished with 3-10 off his six overs.

The score became 203-7 as Harpsden had a sniff of victory, but Widdowson and Monsy held on for the

draw.

HARPSDEN 2nds

S Burgess, b J Patel 66 T Mitchell, lbw, b Widdowson 2 H Cary, b Widdowson 5 A Birkett, c A Patel, b Widdowson 114 J Moore, lbw, b T Patel 13 T Stevens, c & b Widdowson 24 J Brooks, b Widdowson 0 J Aston, not out 5 J Stanley, not out 5 Extras 18 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 252

Best bowling: Widdowson 5-43.

KNOTTY GREEN

A Patel, c A Birkett, b R Birkett 1 T Patel, run out 90 J Patel, c Stanley, b Stevens 15 P Scading, c Brooks, b Aston 66 T Mason, c A Birkett, b Cary 9 D Patel, c Burgess, b Cary 0 A Allison, c Stanley, b Cary 0 M Widdowson, not out 0 R Monsy, not out 0 Extras 22 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 203

Best bowling: Cary 3-10.