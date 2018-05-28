Big-hitting Morris helps side progress

RICHARD Morris hammered a magnificent century as BERKSHIRE opened their defence of the Unicorns Trophy with a 36-run win over CORNWALL at The Oratory School on Sunday.

The Henley batsman came to his side’s rescue, lifting them from 90-6 to 261-9 in their 50 overs.

It didn’t start at all well for Berkshire with Chris Peploe lbw for two, Euan Woods bowled for 10 and Andy Rishton caught for 22, leaving the hosts 39-3 in the eighth over.

Morris and Dan Lincoln added 34 before the latter was lbw for 15, making it 73-4 with 16 overs completed. Skipper James Morris managed only two runs and Stewart Davison seven as Berkshire slumped to 90-6 off 24 overs.

However, Richard Morris and Joe Thomas turned the game in their side’s favour by adding 117 runs in 20 overs.

Thomas was bowled by Wood for 36 in the 44th over and Richard’s ultimate match-winning innings of 131 came to an end in the 49th over, having faced 116 balls. He hammered five sixes and 12 fours. Tom Nugent (21) was run out off the final ball, leaving Berkshire with 261-9 off their 50 overs.

When they replied, the visitors slumped from a promising 98-3 in the 24th over to 138-8 after 28, Euan Woods taking 3-49.

Hopes of a quick finish were ended by Sam Wood’s 106 off just 69 deliveries with five maximums and 11 fours. The left-hander eventually fell to a skier, well taken close to the boundary by James Morris off Rishton.

Wood dominated a ninth-wicket stand of 74 in eight overs with Nathan Pobega (15), who was then bowled by Ali Raja (2-26) with the Cornwall total on 225 in the 44th over.

Berkshire will be away to Devon in the quarter-finals at Sidmouth on June 10.