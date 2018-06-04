Ahmed and Shafqat in fine form for hosts

WITH the threatened deluge not materialising, hosts GREYS GREEN played NORTH MORETON on Sunday in humid conditions.

Electing to bat, Smith and T Macdonald made a confident start for the visitors reaching 80 before the first wicket fell to Shah.

Although they were in little trouble, all the North Moreton batsmen found it difficult to pierce the field and it was in attempting to increase the scoring rate when wickets started to tumble, aided by some good catching from the home team.

Although T Macdonald reached his half-century, Greys Green retained control to the end as Moreton ended on 144-7 from 42 overs.

Greys Green’s reply started in slow fashion but, crucially, they kept all their wickets in hand. At the start of the final 20 overs the hosts had only reached 44, with 100 still needed to reach their target.

Shafqat and Ahmed started to find the boundaries more regularly as both reached their half-century but, just when it seemed that they would remain to the end, Ahmed ran himself out, for 65, with just eight more runs required. His brother, Shafqat, remained undefeated on 62, as Greys went on to win.

NORTH MORETON

S Smith, c Cusden, b Shah 39 T Macdonald, st Lambert, b Ahmed 57 H Blatchley, b Davies 12 C Macdonald, c Davies, b Ahmed 12 A Lemming, c Bhanu, b Davies 2 H Edwards, c Bhanu, b Shafqat 3 Ram, c Davies, b Shafqat 1 M Hinkins, not out 2 C Macdonald, not out 9 Extras 3 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 144

Best bowling: M Shafqat 2-24, B Ahmed 2-32.

GREYS GREEN