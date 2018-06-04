Hurley hold on for a share of the spoils

DESPITE being reduced to 10 men by an injury to skipper Mo Basharat, HURLEY’S Sunday side managed to salvage an unlikely draw against NETTLEBED to maintain their unbeaten start to the season at Shepherds Lane.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bat first, opening with Sam Butler and Dan Watts against the Hurley attack of Kuldeep Nothey and Henry Graham.

There was only one run on the board in the third over when Graham produced a late swing to take the off stump of Watts. With Nothey cutting the ball off the seam it was no surprise when an attempted drive by Butler found a thick outside edge that was well snaffled by Mike Walton standing up behind the stumps.

Matt Vines and Owen Simmons launched a counter attack before Nothey struck again to bowl Simmons. At 25-3 Hurley looked to be on top but the hard hitting Vines, accompanied by an equally aggressive Mike Challis started to smash the ball into the surrounding countryside. The pair added 71 in nine overs before Dave Walton had Challis stumped.

Worse was to come for the home side as Tom Edwards continued the onslaught posting 105 in 10 overs with Vine as all the Hurley bowlers came in for some punishment.

Hurley’s young leg spinner Hassan Gul stuck to his task and was rewarded with the wicket of Edwards who was caught in the deep by the bowler’s father. Vines reached his century before retiring and a late cameo from Osman allowed Nettlebed to make an early declaration on 247-8.

The Hurley reply started in similar fashion to the Nettlebed innings, as an expansive drive from Dave Walton off Dyer was caught at slip, followed by Yasir Gul playing all round a straight delivery to reduce the hosts to 9-2 after four overs.

Hassan Gul battled hard for 31 deliveries before falling to Owen Simmons. Skipper Cole and Nothey showed some resistance but with more than 180 runs required at the start of the last hour it seemed there could only be one winner.

Once Cole departed, caught behind off Sam Butler, Liam Cole and Joe Graham both failed to get off the mark, leaving Nettlebed requiring two more wickets for victory with 14 overs remaining. Henry Graham proceeded to take the attack to bowlers with a quickfire 56, ably supported by the experienced Nothey. With no chance of a Hurley victory, the Nettlebed skipper seemed reluctant to attack, placing most of his fielders in the deep to save runs rather than in catching positions.

Just when the game appeared to be safe, Graham was adjudged lbw to Watts, leaving Mike Walton and Nothey to see off the last three deliveries which they did with ease.

NETTLEBED

S Butler, c M Walton, b Nothey 1 D Watts, b H Graham 0 M Vines, retired 101 O Simmons, b Nothey 9 M Challis, st M Walton, b D Walton 31 T Edwards, c Y Gul, b H Gul 65 H Butler, b H Graham 1 R Simmons, not out 7 A Osman, run out 29 M Butler, not out 0 Extras 3 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 247

Best bowling: H Graham 2-24, K Nothey 2-60.

HURLEY

P Hinnell, lbw, b Osman 30 D Walton, c O Simmons, b Dyer 0 Y Gul, lbw, b Dyer 0 G Hul, b O Simmons 0 J Cole, c R Simmons, b S Butler 24 K Nothey, not out 28 L Cole, c M Butler, b Osman 0 J Graham, lbw, b S Butler 0 H Graham, lbw, b M Butler 56 M Walton, not out 1 Extras 19 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 158

Best bowling: Dyer 2-3, S Butler 2-36, A Osman 2-43.

NETTLEBED ran out seven-wicket winners on Wednesday of last week at HENLEY OCCASIONALS.

Batting first Edwards and Smith both helped themselves to half centuries while the introduction of Daniel Watts stemmed the flow with a spell of 4-25.

In reply Andy Watts and Sam Butler got Nettlebed off to a solid start putting on 50 for the first wicket. There were further useful contributions from Osman and Young but it was left to Lee Vockins and Butler who completed his maiden 50 for Nettlebed to see them home.

HENLEY

P Edwards, retired 50 P Smith, run out 56 M Bull, c R Simmons, b D Watts 11 A Reneeker, lbw, b D Watts 0 L Hilditch, b D Watts 10 A Manners, lbw, b D Watts 0 D Purslow, b L Vockins 2 G Pook, not out 3 M Hilditch, not out 10 Extras 22 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 154

Best bowling: D Watts 4-25.

NETTLEBED