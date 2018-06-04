Monday, 04 June 2018

Home campaign off to a winning start

Home campaign off to a winning start

HENLEY PANTHERS U9s earned a 30-run victory in their first home match of the season against WHITE WALTHAM U9s.

In near perfect conditions Henley batted first with Rupert Thomas, Max Sheriff and Barnaby Broadhurst in particular scoring runs on both sides of the wicket.

Strong all round performances came from Harry Pickford, Tommy Lane and Jake Benster as Henley posted a score of 131.

The visitors were kept under control by good bowling from Harry Rechner, Harry Tilney and Joseph Woolhouse who finished with three wickets with the help of the opposition batsman playing on. White Waltham ended their reply on 101.

