Quinn shines with bat and ball for Cougars

HENLEY COUGARS U11s ran out winners against PEPPARD STOKE ROW U11s at Nettlebed on Saturday.

Emerson Proctor won the toss and decided to bat. Henley’s opening batsmen Proctor and Jago Edsberg took to the crease hitting a boundary per over for the first six overs. The pair hit 40 between them before Proctor was caught on 14 and Edsberg retired on 26. Conor Quinn retired on 27 for the second match in a row as the scoreboard showed 121-6 at the end of the innings. Henley opening bowlers Harry Wildgoose, Tom Francis, Emerson and Oscar Thomas restricted Peppard to 8-1 off the first four overs.

Wickets fell for Proctor and Edsberg with Quinn, Freddie Corbett and Arthur Schrier all taking two each. Schrier also took an impressive caught and bowled while Proctor took a diving catch.

Peppard Stoke Row eventually ended their innings 23 runs short as they closed on 98-8. Quinn was named man of the match having scored 27 runs and taking two wickets for just four runs.