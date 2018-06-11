Monday, 11 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Quinn shines with bat and ball for Cougars

HENLEY COUGARS U11s ran out winners against PEPPARD STOKE ROW U11s at Nettlebed on Saturday.

Emerson Proctor won the toss and decided to bat. Henley’s opening batsmen Proctor and Jago Edsberg took to the crease hitting a boundary per over for the first six overs. The pair hit 40 between them before Proctor was caught on 14 and Edsberg retired on 26. Conor Quinn retired on 27 for the second match in a row as the scoreboard showed 121-6 at the end of the innings. Henley opening bowlers Harry Wildgoose, Tom Francis, Emerson and Oscar Thomas restricted Peppard to 8-1 off the first four overs.

Wickets fell for Proctor and Edsberg with Quinn, Freddie Corbett and Arthur Schrier all taking two each. Schrier also took an impressive caught and bowled while Proctor took a diving catch.

Peppard Stoke Row eventually ended their innings 23 runs short as they closed on 98-8. Quinn was named man of the match having scored 27 runs and taking two wickets for just four runs.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33