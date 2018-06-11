Westcar top scores as villagers battle out draw

Doctor proved benefit of linking health and nature
Monday, 11 June 2018
IN fine conditions, but on a wicket still showing some signs of heavy rain during the week, TURVILLE PARK hosted CHECKENDON for a 400-run draw on Sunday, with the visitors looking the most likely candidates for victory.
Checkendon began in a frenzy, with J Breakspear smashing the ball to all parts to post a quickfire 47. While Turville recovered to defuse this onslaught, Checkendon continued to build an innings around the composed figure of Westcar, whose 84 guided Checkendon to an imposing 225-9. Nick Henry enjoyed the most success with a typically assured 5-39 while Tom Vallance bowled a 10 over spell returning figures of 2-40.
Turville started slowly against some tight bowling, but with skipper Sam Beardall looking good the chase was on. However, Beardall was run out at the bowler’s end from a return drive for 68 and the innings lost momentum.
Pete Briffett batted well for his 36 before wing caught and bowled by Arrowsmith. Turville held on for a comfortable draw, finishing with 170-7.
CHECKENDON
|
J Warren, c S Beardall, b Henry
|
18
|
H Gottipati, b Vallance
|
0
|
J Breakspear, c Briffett, b Vallance
|
47
|
J Westcar, not out
|
84
|
S Garg, lbw, b Henry
|
0
|
S Arrowsmith, c Bucknill, b Bush
|
2
|
V Sharma, lbw, b Henry
|
12
|
C Hawkins, b Bush
|
4
|
T Winter, c C Beardall, b Henry
|
1
|
D Pazir, c C Beardall, b Henry
|
16
|
A Breakspear, not out
|
3
|
Extras
|
38
|
—
|
TOTAL (9 wkts)
|
225
Best bowling: N Henry 5-39, H Bush 2-24.
TURVILLE PARK
|
S Beardall, run out
|
68
|
C Beardall, c Hawkins, b Pazir
|
1
|
T Wade, b A Breakspear
|
11
|
S Bucknill, b J Breakspear
|
22
|
P Briffitt, c & b Arrowsmith
|
36
|
C Simon, c Garg, b Arrowsmith
|
10
|
T Vallance, b Warren
|
3
|
H Bush, not out
|
1
|
C Rogers, not out
|
6
|
Extras
|
12
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
170
Best bowling: S Arrowsmith 2-7.
11 June 2018
