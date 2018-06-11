Monday, 11 June 2018

Westcar top scores as villagers battle out draw

IN fine conditions, but on a wicket still showing some signs of heavy rain during the week, TURVILLE PARK hosted CHECKENDON for a 400-run draw on Sunday, with the visitors looking the most likely candidates for victory.

Checkendon began in a frenzy, with J Breakspear smashing the ball to all parts to post a quickfire 47. While Turville recovered to defuse this onslaught, Checkendon continued to build an innings around the composed figure of Westcar, whose 84 guided Checkendon to an imposing 225-9. Nick Henry enjoyed the most success with a typically assured 5-39 while Tom Vallance bowled a 10 over spell returning figures of 2-40.

Turville started slowly against some tight bowling, but with skipper Sam Beardall looking good the chase was on. However, Beardall was run out at the bowler’s end from a return drive for 68 and the innings lost momentum.

Pete Briffett batted well for his 36 before wing caught and bowled by Arrowsmith. Turville held on for a comfortable draw, finishing with 170-7.

CHECKENDON

J Warren, c S Beardall, b Henry

18

H Gottipati, b Vallance

0

J Breakspear, c Briffett, b Vallance

47

J Westcar, not out

84

S Garg, lbw, b Henry

0

S Arrowsmith, c Bucknill, b Bush

2

V Sharma, lbw, b Henry

12

C Hawkins, b Bush

4

T Winter, c C Beardall, b Henry

1

D Pazir, c C Beardall, b Henry

16

A Breakspear, not out

3

Extras

38

TOTAL (9 wkts)

225

Best bowling: N Henry 5-39, H Bush 2-24.

TURVILLE PARK

S Beardall, run out

68

C Beardall, c Hawkins, b Pazir

1

T Wade, b A Breakspear

11

S Bucknill, b J Breakspear

22

P Briffitt, c & b Arrowsmith

36

C Simon, c Garg, b Arrowsmith

10

T Vallance, b Warren

3

H Bush, not out

1

C Rogers, not out

6

Extras

12

TOTAL (7 wkts)

170

Best bowling: S Arrowsmith 2-7.

