Westcar top scores as villagers battle out draw

IN fine conditions, but on a wicket still showing some signs of heavy rain during the week, TURVILLE PARK hosted CHECKENDON for a 400-run draw on Sunday, with the visitors looking the most likely candidates for victory.

Checkendon began in a frenzy, with J Breakspear smashing the ball to all parts to post a quickfire 47. While Turville recovered to defuse this onslaught, Checkendon continued to build an innings around the composed figure of Westcar, whose 84 guided Checkendon to an imposing 225-9. Nick Henry enjoyed the most success with a typically assured 5-39 while Tom Vallance bowled a 10 over spell returning figures of 2-40.

Turville started slowly against some tight bowling, but with skipper Sam Beardall looking good the chase was on. However, Beardall was run out at the bowler’s end from a return drive for 68 and the innings lost momentum.

Pete Briffett batted well for his 36 before wing caught and bowled by Arrowsmith. Turville held on for a comfortable draw, finishing with 170-7.

CHECKENDON

J Warren, c S Beardall, b Henry 18 H Gottipati, b Vallance 0 J Breakspear, c Briffett, b Vallance 47 J Westcar, not out 84 S Garg, lbw, b Henry 0 S Arrowsmith, c Bucknill, b Bush 2 V Sharma, lbw, b Henry 12 C Hawkins, b Bush 4 T Winter, c C Beardall, b Henry 1 D Pazir, c C Beardall, b Henry 16 A Breakspear, not out 3 Extras 38 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 225

Best bowling: N Henry 5-39, H Bush 2-24.

TURVILLE PARK

S Beardall, run out 68 C Beardall, c Hawkins, b Pazir 1 T Wade, b A Breakspear 11 S Bucknill, b J Breakspear 22 P Briffitt, c & b Arrowsmith 36 C Simon, c Garg, b Arrowsmith 10 T Vallance, b Warren 3 H Bush, not out 1 C Rogers, not out 6 Extras 12 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 170

Best bowling: S Arrowsmith 2-7.