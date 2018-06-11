Villagers lose way on annual Dorset tour

SONNING COMMON VILLAGE continued their 30th anniversary year season with their annual tour to Dorset last weekend.

On Saturday, they travelled to play BROADWINDSOR where the home side proved too strong for the tourists and won for the first time in more than five years.

The tourists batted first and Luke Crawshaw and Chris Gallimore put on 59 for the first wicket and there were useful contributions from Paul Barker and Ian Harris. J Mack picked up six wickets for the home side as the villagers’ middle order struggled. Sonning Common reached 141 thanks to some lusty blows from veteran Pete Choules.

In reply, 94 not out from Broadwindsor’s D Hyatt was the difference between the sides and he hit some fine shots to all parts of the ground to enable the home side to have no trouble reaching the target.

A run out and some wily spin from Vinnie Sheehan delayed things for a while but the home side only lost three wickets in their run chase and Sonning Common slipped to their first defeat of the season.

SONNING COMMON VILLAGE

L Crawshaw, lbw, b Mack 43 C Gallimore, b Phillips 22 M Barker, lbw, b Phillips 10 I Harris, b Mack 9 L Pitson, b Mack 1 V Sheehan, b Mack 2 P Barker, b Mack 17 C Pitson, b Mack 0 P Choules, st Rathbone, b Hyatt 15 D Mee, c James, b F-Taylor 0 D Stephens, not out 7 Extras 15 — TOTAL 126

Best bowling: Mack 6-26.

BROADWINDSOR

D Hyatt, not out 94 R Sweetman, run out 17 H Rathbone, lbw, b Sheehan 17 M Tozer, c P Barker, b Harris 3 M Fooks, not out 0 Extras 8 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 130

The second game of the tour saw SONNING COMMON visit THE FOX, CORSCOMBE on Sunday but it proved to be a game too far for the visitors as the home side were far more youthful and energetic and won the Twenty20 game by four wickets.

Sonning Common batted first and struggled against some fiery Corscombe bowling. The exploits of the night before also didn’t help and only skipper Chris Pitson and Paul Barker showed their true talents each making 20.

Pete Choules, who has played in every tour game since the first one in 1994, along with veteran Paul Lambden hit some lusty blows towards the end and ensured Sonning Common finished on 95-8.

The home side had little trouble in reaching the target but if Sonning Common had scored just 20 more it could have been interesting. Stalwarts Nick Pitson and Keith Davies dismissed the first three Corscombe batsmen but Doggerall and Pierce then put together a partnership of 46.

Sonning Common created a bit of pressure with some quick wickets from Chris Pitson and Chris Gallimore but Snapper saw the home side to victory.

SONNING COMMON VILLAGE

C Pitson, lbw, b Snapper 20 V Sheehan, b Clarke 2 P Barker, c Kieran, b Stover 20 M Barker, c Short, b Rees 14 L Pitson, b Doggerall 5 K Davies, lbw, b Stover 0 N Pitson, b Marshall 0 C Gallimore, lbw, b Clarke 2 P Lambden, not out 6 P Choules, not out 10 Extras 16 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 95

THE FOX, CORSCOMBE