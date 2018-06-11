Rooke rescues Greys Green with top score

VISITORS REFRESHERS were asked to bat first at GREYS GREEN on Sunday and found scoring difficult against the home team’s bowling attack as runs came slowly.

Having reached 40-1, wickets started to fall at regular intervals and the Refreshers were in difficulty at 76-6, though it might have been even worse but for five catches going begging.

Abhi Mohindra, aided by his young son, forged a partnership which brought Mohindra a half-century before the return of Ahmed brought about his dismissal.

The younger Mohindra was run out from the final ball of the innings, with the score at 135-7. In reply Greys Green were put on the defensive by the Refreshers opening attack of Kavanagh and Warlow, who were unlucky not to reap even greater reward but, at 29-4, the game seemed to have swung the visitors’ way.

After an uncertain start, Rooke (63) began to find his touch and was soon clearing the boundaries. Reaching his half-century, he took Greys past 100 before he fell to a good catch on the boundary.

Throughout all this, Shafqat had been his usual solid self and with the aid of Skilleter he remained undefeated on 36, as Greys passed their target with five wickets and 10 overs to spare.